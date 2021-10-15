The Westport Kiwanis Club recently presented their Community Service Award and Kiwanian of the Year Award. Nate and Cassie Sanders received the Community Service Award for their outstanding contributions and assistance to the community. Barb Winchester was awarded the Kiwanian of the Year Award for her service to the club this past year. Club President Chris Bierhaus is pictured with this year's recipients.

