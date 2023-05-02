MONROE COUNTY - The Monroe County Sheriff's Department has released its report on a traffic accident from last week that claimed the life of two people, one of them a Westport resident.
According to the report, at 3:16 p.m Monday, April 24, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of S. Ind. 37 and Zikes Road for a reported head on collision.
Upon arrival, deputies located two single occupant vehicles with the drivers entrapped.
IU Health Lifeline Ambulance Service and Monroe Fire Protection administered emergency medical care on scene, but it was later determined by the Monroe County Corner’s Office the two drivers died on scene from their injuries.
Monroe County Accident Reconstructionist was requested to process the scene. The responding deputies and the Reconstructionist gathered from witnesses and other evidence that a 2012 Chevrolet Express van was traveling south on Ind. 37 when it signaled to the right shoulder then suddenly veered left, crossing the median. As a result, a head on collision occurred with a 2015 Mercedes Sprinter van that was traveling north on Ind. 37.
The driver of the Chevrolet was Darra Jones of Bedford. The driver of the Mercedes was Brian Hersley of Westport.
