JENNINGS COUNTY – One Westport man is dead and another is in jail following a fatal traffic accident that occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the 9000 block of N. Ind. 3 in Jennings County, near the Decatur County line.
According to information provided by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, Tucker Riley Bushorn, 23, of Westport, who was operating a motorcycle at the time, was involved in a collision with Mark Shreve, 45, also of Westport, who was driving what the preliminary report describes as a passenger truck.
The investigation into this incident has not been completed and details have not been released, but it is known that following the collision Shreve was transported to the Ascension St. Vincent Jennings County Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.
Shreve was subsequently arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, a Level 4 felony.
Bushorn was also transported to Ascension St. Vincent Jennings’ ER where he was pronounced deceased.
An Accident Reconstruction Team from the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post was brought in and at the time of this writing had not completed its investigation.
In addition to JCSD deputies and personnel from the Indiana State Police, Jennings County EMS and the Westport Fire Department were assisting agencies.
Funeral services for Bushorn will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport where visitation will take place two hours prior to services as well as from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Bushorn’s full obituary appears on page A3 of Tuesday’s Daily News and online at www.greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.