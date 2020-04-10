MUNCIE — Ball State University student and Westport resident Noah Nobbe uncovers the history behind mysterious, unknown incoming artifacts as an intern at the Indiana State Museum.
Using his extensive historical background knowledge and research skills he honed at Ball State, the senior history major excels in his full-time, capstone curatorial internship.
“At first, many of the new artifacts cannot be understood at face value,” said Nobbe. “I have the opportunity to discover the stories behind these mysterious objects and then tell them for anyone to learn about our incredible past.”
Nobbe said one unique task involved figuring out the history behind a colorful and noisy soup can. Through in-depth examination and digging through archives, the Westport native discovered that the artifact was an integral part of the 1987 Pan American Games in Indianapolis: It was a “Hoosier maraca,” a soup can filled with Indiana corn kernels to make celebratory noise during the closing ceremony of the games. These maracas were eventually deemed a security risk and banned, but nevertheless manifested Hoosier spirit.
Due to the COVID-19 threat, Nobbe now works from home, where he contributes to the museum through research on historical locations and events such as the Underground Railroad and the Indiana Black Expo.
Nobbe earned the competitive internship thanks to a lengthy resume of Ball State experiences. He’s worked at the University’s archives, studied history abroad in Denmark, designed exhibits, and directed and acted in student-led film documentaries. He also credits his committed professors and rigorous course load for preparing him for a fast-paced internship.
Nobbe looks forward to a career in public history where he can make an impact by creating inspiring educational experiences for people of all ages and interests.
“When I was a freshman, I’d heard all these stories of upperclassmen having these amazing opportunities to go overseas or work on unbelievable projects. I never thought I could reach those heights,” Nobbe said. “But I knew I was a Cardinal when Ball State proved to me that I could excel.”
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.