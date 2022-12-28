WESTPORT - Earlier this month, the southern Decatur County town of Westport welcomed a new business when Clear Choice Hearing Aid Center opened a branch office at 106 S. Walnut Street.
Clear Choice Hearing Aid Centers have been helping people with hearing aids for more than 20 years.
The business has six clinics, four in Indiana and two in Ohio.
Clear Choice is a full-service provider of hearing aids of all makes and models.
The new office is located just off of Main Street in Westport, behind Pizzalicious.
Call 812-591-6164 to learn more about or to schedule a free hearing test and evaluation.
