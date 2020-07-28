INDIANAPOLIS - WGU Indiana awarded the WGU Alumni Master’s Scholarship, worth $2,000, to MBA student Alyssa Clapp of Westport, Indiana. The scholarship, which is only available to students who have already applied for admission in a master’s program, will support Clapp’s pursuit of her master’s degree in business administration.
The WGU Alumni Master’s Scholarship is one of many scholarships offered by the online university to assist students financially. Since its inception in 2010, WGU Indiana has awarded 2,602 scholarships to qualifying students, totaling more than $5 million over the course of its first decade.
Clapp, one of 5,600 Hoosiers who are currently pursuing a degree through WGU Indiana, is also an employee at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, Indiana, where she works as a lab supervisor. She’s part of the 83% of WGU students who are employed full-time and also pursuing a degree through the university. Prior to beginning the MBA program, Clapp completed her Bachelor’s in Healthcare Management through WGU Indiana in just 10 months.
“At WGU Indiana, we aim to provide a robust program of scholarships that are made available to qualified Hoosiers,” said WGU Indiana Chancellor Alison Bell. “We’re excited to see Alyssa’s future unfold as she embarks on the MBA program.”
Scholarships are available to current and prospective students in Indiana year round. For more information on available scholarships and to apply, visit https://www.wgu.edu/online-nursing-health-degrees/rn-prelicensure-nursing-bachelors-program.html For more information on WGU Indiana, visit www.wgu.edu/indiana or follow the university on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.