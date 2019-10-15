GREENSBURG – The Arts and Cultural Council of Decatur County needs your help.
To complete a new Master Plan for the Greensburg ArtisTREE District, the council needs the public’s opinion regarding what kind of entertainment and cultural attractions they’d like to see brought to Greensburg.
The ACCDC has posted a survey on their website (www.artscouncildc.com) and on their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/artscouncildc), and they invite residents of Greensburg to complete the questionaires.
“We’d like broad-based input, so we are encouraging everyone to take a brief, six-question survey,” ACCDC board president David Fry said. “The survey will allow residents, visitors and others to give input to what they would like to see develop in the district. It may be more housing, restaurants, gathering places or any other amenities, but now is the time to let your thoughts be known.”
Some questions from the survey include, “What kinds of spaces would you like to see more of in the ARTisTREE District?”
“What new businesses, entertainment, or retail uses would make you the most excited about spending time in the district?”
And finally, “What improvements would make living or getting to downtown and around the district easier?”
The National Initiative “Americans for the Arts” defines cultural districts as “well-recognized, labeled areas of a city in which a high concentration of cultural facilities and programs serve as the main anchor of attraction. They help strengthen local economies, create an enhanced sense of place, and deepen local cultural capacity.”
The ARTisTREE District extends from the Tree County Players Playhouse on West Main and incorporates the Historic District and Main Street District as it reaches east to Rebekah Park and Greensburg Community High School.
In 2018, the city applied for designation of the district as a State Cultural District by the Indiana Arts Commission and the council intends to pursue that action again in 2020.
Some of their most recent contributions to the ArtisTREE District include the Odd Fellows mural in Rebekah Park painted by GHCS students, and the “Love Grows Here” mural facing Fifth/Third Bank on Main Street. Their influence was felt in the Splash Park installation, the dog park at Rebekah and many other smaller projects inspired by the Stellar Communities Project in 2016.
The Arts and Cultural Council of Decatur County was designated as the oversight board for the new district and a combined community task force is overseeing the planning process.
“Our task force represents areas that have potential to play a key role in the evolution of the district,” said Fry. “In addition to Arts Council reps, it includes the Tourism Division, Main Street Greensburg, EDC, the Community Foundation, an art teacher at the high school and the mayor. If they don’t have web access, they are invited to visit the library or [Dectur County ] Community Foundation and participate by adding their comments to the artistic displays, or visit with Arts Council reps at the Farmer’s Market this Friday.”
The Arts & Cultural Council of Decatur County was founded in 1995 and has provided a broad range of arts experiences to the community.
It has a mission to “promote, support and enhance arts and cultural activities through education, exposure and participation.”
The group can be contacted via e-mail at artscouncildc@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.