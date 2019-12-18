What’s your favorite Christmas song?

GREENSBURG – It is the time of the year we celebrate all things Christmas.
The food, the lights, the tree, the shopping – it’s all part of the end-of-the-year craziness we love and look forward to.
Why do we do it? Why all the commercialism and fuss over the birth of a child more than 2000 years ago?
Our individual religious practices might answer that question, but there are many traditions we take for granted, never questioning how they got started.
It could be argued there is nothing more interesting about the holidays than how some of the most popular Christmas songs came to be.
Rudolph, The Red Nose Reindeer
In 1939, with the Great Depression starting to fade and World War II about to kick into high gear, Christmas cheer was in short supply. Montgomery Ward department store headquarters took it upon themselves to get children and families into the holiday spirit by creating a free book for kids.
Advertising executive Robert May came up with the idea of a reindeer as the main character of this book, and according to History.com, “As he peered out at the thick fog that had drifted off Lake Michigan, May came up with the idea of a misfit reindeer ostracized because of his luminescent nose, who used his physical abnormality to guide Santa’s sleigh and save Christmas.”
Considering himself to be something of a poet, May loved alliteration; he brainstormed different names that began with the letter “R” like Reginald and Rodney. Rudolph stuck because singing about “Rollo the Red-Nosed Reindeer”—another of his tries—just wasn’t quite right.
The book was a huge success for Montgomery Ward, but they signed over the copyright to May in 1947.
Two years later, May’s brother-in-law Johnny Marks, a songwriter, put Rudolph’s story to musical life.
History.com notes that Bing Crosby was given the first crack to sing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” but Gene Autry recorded the song after Crosby turned it down. That was a big mistake since two million copies were sold and the song continues to be one of the best-selling of all time.
Sleigh Ride
It’s been 60 years since Leroy Anderson wrote “Sleigh Ride,” but it still remains one of the Christmas songs with the most air-play. The song has been named the most popular piece of Christmas music in the United States every year between 2009 and 2012, and again in 2015 by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers. That’s pretty impressive considering Christmas isn’t even mentioned in the lyrics.
According to LeroyAndersonFoundation.org, “Leroy didn’t set out to write a Christmas piece when he wrote ‘Sleigh Ride.’ His intentions were to convey the entire winter season through the imagery of a sleigh ride, much in the way that Mozart did with his piece of the same name,” shared the composer’s widow Eleanor Anderson.
And the inspiration for the song didn’t even occur during the winter. It was during a July heat wave and drought, while Leroy was working out in the yard of his summer home in Connecticut, that the idea came to him. The song premiered May 4, 1948 by the Boston Pops Orchestra at Symphony Hall in Boston.
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
According to Philadelphia’s www.wxpn.com radio site, songwriter Hugh Martin was fooling around with a little melody 1944, but it wasn’t going very well.
“So he played with it for two or three days and then threw it in the wastebasket,” his songwriting partner Blaine told Non Profit Radio in 1989. Blaine made him get it out of the trash. It’s a good thing; the song ended up being “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
Martin was writing the song for the film “Meet Me In St. Louis,” one of the top 20 Christmas movies of all time. Supposedly, the song was a bit too melancholy for Judy Garland’s character in the movie, so Martin and Blaine rewrote the lyrics to be cheerier.
“The [film producers] said, ‘It’s a sad scene, but we want a sort of upbeat song, which will make it even sadder if she’s smiling through her tears,” Martin said. “Then we wrote the one you know in the movie.”
The song was a hit and has been remade by many artists from Frank Sinatra to Twisted Sister to Tori Amos.
The Christmas Song
According to Performingsongwriter.com, another song written in the heat of July was “Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire,” a.k.a. “The Christmas Song.” It was songwriter Mel Tormé who spotted the potential in the lyrics sitting on the piano of his songwriter partner Bob Wells.
“It’s so damn hot today, I thought I’d writing something to cool myself off,” Wells explained. “All I could think of was Christmas and cold weather.” Tormé banged out a melody and the rest is history. Per his autobiography he wrote, “Improbable though it may sound, ‘The Christmas Song’ was completed about 45 minutes later.”
History was made when Nat King Cole became the first black American to record a holiday standard, using this hit tune. And he recorded two versions: In the 1946 first pressing, Cole added an “s” to the last line (“to see if reindeers really know how to fly”). A stickler for perfection, Cole recorded the song again taking care to sing “reindeer”—and now the first pressing is a collectors’ item. Cole’s version is one of the top Christmas songs of all time
White Christmas
Composer Irving Berlin didn’t write “White Christmas” full of Christmas cheer. He usually spent the day visiting the grave of his three-week-old son, who died on Christmas in 1928, which helps explain the melancholy feel of the song. When Bing Crosby made the song famous on a broadcast in 1941, it was a mere 18 days after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
According to Know.org, when Crosby traveled overseas to perform for troops, the song was the most requested.
“I hesitated about doing it because invariably it caused such a nostalgic yearning among the men that it made them sad,” he said in an interview. “Heaven knows, I didn’t come that far to make them sad. For this reason, several times I tried to cut it out of the show, but these guys just hollered for it.”
According to NPR.org, for 72 years, it has remained the most popular Christmas song.
