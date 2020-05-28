GREENSBURG - Most of Indiana officially entered Phase 3 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan a few days early, but many Hoosiers may not fully understand what that means.
One might be wondering what’s open now? What are capacity limits? What are recommendations to stay safe?
Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know.
Shopping
Shops and small businesses can now open at 75% capacity while maintaining social distancing.
Going Out to Eat
The dining room at your favorite restaurant can now be open at 50% capacity, with groups sitting at every other table.
Gyms & Fitness
Your favorite gym can now open with limited class sizes, social distancing, and equipment cleaned after every use.
Entertainment
State parks have been open, and remain open! Does a drive-in movie sound like fun? Because that’s open, too!
Outdoor Recreation
Playgrounds remain closed, but community tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields are open with social gathering guidelines.
Camping
Indiana campgrounds can now be open with social distancing, sanitation, and proper precautions.
Day Camps & Non-Contact Sports
Community recreational youth and adult sports may resume practices and conditioning, and kids’ summer camps can open starting June 1.
Community Pools
Community pools can open, but they must follow CDC guidance. As previously reported in the Daily News, a decision has already been made not to open Greensburg's community swimming pool this summer.
Personal Services
Personal services like haircuts are now open by appointment.
Gov. Holcomb and public health officials continue to encourage Hoosiers to wear a mask when visiting public places, to stay at least six feet away from other people or groups, to wash or sanitize your hands frequently, to avoid touching your face as much as possible, to avoid coming into contact with frequently touched items as much as possible, and to cough or sneeze into a napkin or the crook of your arm.
