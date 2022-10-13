GREENSBURG - With the sudden change of temperature and cool breezes, autumn is surely here. What is your favorite part of fall?
Weather Alert
...Windy Conditions this afternoon... Wind gusts near 40 mph will be possible this afternoon across Central Indiana. This could result in property being blown about and possibly damaged. Secure any outdoor items that could be easily be blown about. Exercise caution when driving this afternoon particularly if you are driving a high profile vehicle as wind gusts may make driving more difficult.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA... * AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana. * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * TEMPERATURES...in the mid 60s to around 70. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
What's your favorite part of fall?
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Most Popular
Articles
- Auffenberg named High School Counselor of the Year
- Springmeyer named Optimist Firefighter of the Year
- 'Happy Hour' on Wheels approaches
- ISP conducting death investigation
- Man arrested for damaging judge's vehicle
- GJHS soccer team completes unbeaten season
- POLICE BLOTTER
- POLICE BLOTTER
- A Decatur County woman's battle with cancer
- Fall Festival was a success
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.