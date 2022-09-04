WESTPORT – A resident of southern Decatur County born with a debilitating disease that makes walking a difficult challenge spent a good deal of his time during the month of August doing just that – walking – to raise awareness and funding for a disease he’s been dealing with his entire life.
Kyle Alumbaugh, 43, whose wife is the Westport Clerk-Treasurer, suffers from Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia.
He is currently forced to use a wheelchair, but has been walking with assistance and plans to continue doing so through the end of September.
“Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia is a rare disease with no known cure,” he said. “However, through much research many things have been discovered.”
At last report, Alumbaugh had raised more than $1,100 as a result of his current campaign and he is hopeful his final total will be much higher.
“This fundraiser has taken me in directions I never thought. I want to show people that by me actively going against a physical challenge, that with changing our mindset, and effort, we can overcome any challenge,” he said. “I want to encourage others [with disabilities] that they can achieve great things in fundraising efforts just as I am. I want this rare disease to be more known and create awareness. I want a cure, and we get there by funding research.”
Alumbaugh was born in 1979 in Marion, Indiana.
His father, Jack, was diagnosed with HSP, which is a neuro-muscular, progressive and leg-crippling disease.
Jack passed it on to both Kyle and his older brother Ben, who were still able to enjoy the joys of childhood such as riding a bike, playing sports, swimming, and other activities.
As HSP progressed, Kyle began using a cane in his early 20s.
He was still able to work and achieve many tasks that a young adult needs to do including getting married. Kyle has been married to Gloria for nearly 20 years this November.
As Kyle approached his late 20s, he was using both a walker and/or a cane depending on the level of activity he was participating in.
Approaching his early 30s, Kyle enrolled at Indiana University Purdue University Columbus. During his sophomore year, he was falling quite often.
He and Gloria decided that for him to remain active he needed a wheelchair.
Kyle eventually earned a bachelor degree in business with a minor in communication studies; however, working in his field of study has been rough.
In 2021, at the age of 42, Kyle discovered the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation.
The Spastic Paraplegia Foundation has been in the business of helping those with HSP and Primary Lateral Sclerosis for 20 years. The ultimate goal of the SPF is to find a cure.
Kyle eventually joined the SPF as their Social Media Coordinator.
He has a photo and video editing background, which he decided to use in his current efforts. Three times a week, Kyle goes to his driveway where there is a built-in ramp with rails.
He has his phone video recording and placed at the backdoor. Before each walk, Kyle completes a brief “Kyle’s Walk & Talk” video in which he provides a fundraiser update, encouragements and other key information.
After the walk, he loads both of the videos to the cloud and journeys to his office to bring the video to life.
Kyle has three sponsors: Gross Self Storage in Columbus, Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport, and the Odd Fellows Lodge in Westport.
Other donors include Layman Hummel Insurance in North Vernon and several of Kyle’s family and friends.
“If we change our mindset and focus on joy in our challenges, we can excel to great victories,” he said.
Anyone willing to make a donation, large or small, is encouraged to do so at https://bit.ly/3oJpZ0l
For more information about HSP, visit sp-foundation.org.
