GREENSBURG — A class of students at Greensburg Community High School is learning it’s sometimes a good thing to break the rules. Of course, it’s best to learn what the rules are first, and this group is doing just that.
GCHS AP (Advanced Placment) Art, taught by artist Dustin Smith, is really more like an independent study class for students who have already learned the rules and get the opportunity to break them expressing themselves about the world.
That’s a lot to absorb, but Smith sees it and coaches it every day.
Unlike a typical assignment where all students are working on the same technique or discipline, these kids get an opportunity to explore within safe limits.
“They have to do 15 artworks in this class revolving around a central theme. They create their own assignments,” Smith said. “I quite literally can’t tell them what to do, I just coach this class.”
Exploring what they want to as artists, Smith grades them on how they problem solve, how they focus on their subjects, how they portray a reality they understand, and how they reach their audiences with their work.
“[It’s about] their willingness to be creative and think outside the box as opposed to ‘Oh, I made 15 really good portraits,’” Smith said.
The value of this line of study is farther reaching than meets the eye. For visual artists, their success depends on their public appeal, so Smith’s students are encouraged to critique each other’s works – and it’s nearly always positive.
“To me, that’s where 90 percent of the actual learning happens in this class,” Smith said.
Abigail Sebastian is working on a painting of a news reporter (a fish, actually) commenting on the rising cost of groceries and the current economy. Quite aware of her topic, she is using oil paint to deliver that message.
“I love oils,” Sebastian said, adding that she prefers her paints “on the thick side” for a bit of texture.
Sebastian is a junior and wants to go into mortuary sciences.
Senior Isaiah Jones is creating a piece with the theme Horrors of Nature. Centering around a bleeding mushroom and a female praying mantis holding the head of her (now dead) mate, the piece has a very cartoonish appearance.
“What appeals to me about this piece is the colors I’ve used,” Jones said. He is also proud of the way he’s blended the colors so it’s not too “in your face.”
And he understands one of the first rules” of art: how the audience relates to the piece.
“I’m very conscious of how I’ve used negative space, and where the eyes like to rest,” he said.
Jones said he has many passions and occasionally likes to give his art a rest, returning to it later. As for the darkness of his current effort, he doesn’t understand that yet, saying he’s always been a pessimist.
Junior Malana Kramer is a junior who is working on a self-portrait, her second piece toward completion of the classes requirements. Her theme is relationships, and she wants her audience to feel the emotions of dread and weariness.
Asked why she wants to express those feeling through her art, she offered perhaps the best explanation of this class’s appeal to students her age.
“Art is my go-to when I have trouble expressing how I feel. It’s helps me understand past experiences. My art helps me process those emotions,” she said.
As is the case with many of the painters in this class, she loves oils.
What is most interesting about her piece is a relatively non-traditional use of color in portraiture.
Kramer hopes to study graphic design and become a teacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.