RUSHVILLE – If you have health insurance, here are the following places that provide vaccinations in Rushville. Your child must be 11 years of age or older to go to one of the pharmacies and must be accompanied by their parent/guardian. If your child is less than 11 years of age, the pharmacies require an order from your health provider. Masks are required. Please bring the child’s immunization record. You may also contact your provider for vaccinations.
Locations:
- Rushville Pharmacy – 302 N Main
Hours: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. .to 3 p.m.; Sunday closed
Please make an appointment: 765-932-3328
- CVS – 101 W 1st Street
Hours: Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Walk-ins available or call 765-932-4070.
- Kroger Pharmacy-202 S Main Street
Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walk-ins available or call 765-938-3155
- RMH Walk-in Clinic-323 Conrad Harcourt Way
Hours: Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to noon; Sunday closed
Walk-ins available or call 765-932-7081
Vaccinations provided for children from infant through 18 years of age.
If your child does not have health insurance, you may go to the Rush County Health Department. Children with Medicaid may also go to the Health Department.
Please bring your child’s immunization record.
- Rush County Health Department – 102 N. Main, Room Number 105
Immunization Clinic is the first Thursday of each month from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.
Appointment only at 765-932-3103. No walk-ins and parent/guardian must accompany the child. Masks are required.
