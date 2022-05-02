Wondering where to vote for Tuesday’s Primary Election? Listed below are the voting locations for the Daily News coverage area.
Decatur County
Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster Street, Saint Paul
Clarksburg Fire Station, 6645 North County Road 700 East, Clarksburg
Burney-Clay Township Fire Department, 8433 West County Road, Burney
Community Church, 1427 West Vandalia, Greensburg
First Christian Church, 425 North Broadway Street, Greensburg
Greensburg Public Library, 1110 East Main Street, Greensburg
Knight of St. Johns Hall, 312 South Wilder Street, Greensburg
Letts Fire Station, 4474 West County Road 700 South, Letts
Millhousen-Marion Twp Fire Station, 7935 South County Road 250 East, Millhousen
New Point Community Building, 8041 East County Road 195 South, New Point
Westport Community Building, 205 West Main Street, Westport
Franklin County
American Legion, 1290 Fairfield Avenue (Brookeville 2, Brookville 4 and Brookville 5)
Bath Conservation Club, 3102 Bath Road (Bath 1 and Fairfield 1)
Blooming Grove VFD, 15025 Stone Church Road (Blooming Grove 1)
Cedar Grove VFD, 605 Second Street (Highland 2)
Church on Fire Ministries, 1170 State Road 229 (Batesville 1)
Creekside Church, 11001 Bossert Road (Highland 1)
Drewersburg VFD, 8014 Springfield Road in Mt. Carmel (Springfield 1)
Holy Family Church Cafeteria, 22154 Main Street (Oldenburg 1, Ray 1, Ray 2 and Salt Creek 1)
Laurel Community Center, 218 North Clay Street (Laurel 1 and Posey 1)
Metamora Church of God, 20146 US Highway 52 (Metamora 1 and Salt Creek 2)
New Trenton VFD, 5138 Depot Road (Whitewater 1 and Whitewater 2)
St. Mary’s Hall, 17440 St. Mary’s Road (Butler 1)
The Schilling Memorial Community Center, 900 Mill Street (Brookville 1 and Brookville 3)
Ripley County
Fire House, 4702 East Morris Church Street, Morris (Adams 1)
American Legion, 412 Eastern Avenue, Sunman (Adams 2)
Knights of Columbus, 624 Delaware Road, Batesville (Adams 3, Laughery 1-1 and Laughery 2-1)
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Olean 5869 State Road 129, Versailles (Brown 1 and Brown 2)
Town Hall, 147 South Ripley Street, Osgood (Center 1, Center 2 and Center 3)
Fire Station, 5452 North State Road, Osgood (Delaware)
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Fellowship Hall, Stumpke’s Corner, 7124 North State Road 101, Milan (Franklin 1 and Franklin 2)
St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Ripley Street, Milan (Franklin 3 and Washington 2)
Community Center, 3675 West Napoleon Main, Batesville (Jackson)
Versailles Baptist Church, 228 South Washington Street, Versailles (Johnson 1, Johnson 2 and Johnson 3)
Batesville Memorial Public Library, 131 North Walnut Street, Batesville (Laughery 1 and Laughery 3-1)
Town Hall, 7044 West Versailles Street, Holton (Otter Creek 1 and Otter Creek 2)
Shelby Christian Church, 2270 West County Road 700 South, Versailles (Shelby)
Elrod Washington Baptist Church (Life Center), 5496 East U.S. 50, Dillsboro (Washington 1)
Rush County
RSE Community Building, 1181 North Sexton Street, Rushville (Rushville 1, Rushville 2 and Rushville 3)
First Baptist Church, 1431 West US Highway 52, Rushville (Rushville 7, Rushville 8 and Jackson 15)
Ercel Bever Jr. Community Building, 1 North Main Street, Carthage (Ripley 9 and Ripley 10)
Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7560 West US Highway 52, Arlington (Posey 11)
Manila Volunteer Fire Department, 9234 West State Road 44, Manilla (Walker 12)
Milroy United Methodist Church, 114 North Pleasant Street, Milroy (Orange 13 and Anderson 14)
Center Christian Church, 9112 North 50 West, Mays (Center 16 and Washington 17)
Glenwood Community Center, 207 Durbin Street, Glenwood (Union 18)
New Salem Lion’s Club, 4324 East US Highway 52, Rushville (Noble 19 and Richland 20)
Questions about voting should be directed to your county clerk’s office.
