Polls for this year's general election will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 8.

The following information details where Daily News voters can cast their ballots. Keep in mind you must be a registered voter and government-issued photo identification is required.

Decatur Co.

Registered voters within Decatur County have the option of going to any of the 11 Vote Centers listed below on Election Day.

Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster Street, Saint Paul

Clarksburg Fire Station, 6645 N. CR 700 E., Rushville

Clay Township Fire Dept., 8433 W. CR 100 S., Greensburg

Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Rd., Greensburg

First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg

Greensburg Public Library 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg

Knights of Street John, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg

Letts Fire Station, 4474 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg

Millhousen Fire Station, 7935 S. CR 250 E., Greensburg

New Point Community Building, 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg

Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Westport

Keep in mind that Vote Centers do not cross county lines, so if you are a registered voter of Decatur County you must choose any of the locations listed above to cast your vote.

Franklin Co.

The following details polling places in Franklin County.

Batesville: Church on Fire Ministries, 1170 N. Ind. 229, Batesville

Bath: Bath Conservation Club, 3102 Bath Road, Bath

Blooming Grove: Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 15025 Stone Church Road, Brookville

Brookville One: The Schilling Memorial Community Center, 900 Mill Street, Brookville

Brookville Two: American Legion, 1290 Fairfield Avenue, Brookville

Brookville Three:The Schilling Memorial Community Center, 900 Mill Street, Brookville

Brookville Four: American Legion, 1290 Fairfield Avenue, Brookville

Brookville Five: American Legion, 1290 Fairfield Avenue, Brookville

Butler: St. Mary's Hall, 17440 St. Mary's Road, Batesville

Fairfield: Bath Conservation Club, 3102 Bath Road, Bath

Highland One: Creekside Church (Klemme's Corner), 11001 Bossert Road, Brookville

Highland Two: Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 605 Second Street, Cedar Grove

Laurel: Laurel Community Center, 218 N. Clay Street, Laurel

Metamora: Metamora Church of God, 20146 U.S. Hwy. 52, Laurel

Oldenburg: Holy Family Church (cafeteria), 22154 Main Street, Oldenburg

Posey: Laurel Community Center, 218 N. Clay Street, Laurel

Ray One: Holy Family Church (cafeteria), 22154 Main Street, Oldenburg

Ray Two: Holy Family Church (cafeteria), 22154 Main Street, Oldenburg

Salt Creek One: Holy Family Church (cafeteria), 22154 Main Street, Oldenburg

Salt Creek Two: Metamora Church of God, 20146 U.S. Hwy. 52, Laurel

Springfield: Drewersburg Volunteer Fire Department (Mt. Carmel), 8014 Springfield Road, Brookville

Whitewater One: New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, 5138 Depot Road, New Trenton

Whitewater Two: New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, 5138 Depot Road, New Trenton

Ripley Co.

Adams 1: Morris Fire House

Adams 2: Sunman American Legion

Adams 3: Batesville Knights of Columbus

Brown 1 & 2: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Olean

Center 1, 2 & 3: Osgood Town Hall

Delaware 1: New Delaware Fire Station

Franklin 1 & 2: St. Paul's Lutheran Fellowship Hall (Stumpke's Corner)

Franklin 3: St. Charles Catholic Church, Milan

Jackson 1: Napoleon Community Center

Johnson 1, 2 & 3: Versailles Baptist Church

Laughery 1: Batesville Public Library

Laughery Ward 1-Precinct 1, Ward 2-Precinct 1: Batesville Knights of Columbus

Laughery Ward 3-Precinct 1: Batesville Public Library

Otter Creek 1 & 2: Holton Town Hall

Shelby 1: Shelby Christian Church, Versailles

Washington 1: Elrod Washington Baptist Church (Life Center)

Washington 2: St. Charles Church, Milan

Rush Co.

Rushville 1: RSE Community Building, 1181 N. Sexton Street, Rushville

Rushville 2: RSE Community Building, 1181 N. Sexton Street, Rushville

Rushville 3: RSE Community Building, 1181 N. Sexton Street, Rushville

Rushville 7 First Baptist Church 1431 W. US Hwy. 52, Rushville

Rushville 8 First Baptist Church 1431 W. US Hwy. 52, Rushville

Ripley 9 Ercel Bever Jr Community Building 1 N Main St, Carthage

Ripley 10 Ercel Bever Jr Community Building 1 N Main St, Carthage

Posey 11 Posey Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. 7560 W. US Hwy. 52, Arlington

Walker 12 Manilla Volunteer Fire Dept. 9234 W State Road 44, Manilla

Orange 13 Milroy United Methodist Church 114 N Pleasant St., Milroy

Anderson 14 Milroy United Methodist Church 114 N Pleasant St., Milroy

Jackson 15 First Baptist Church 1431 W. US Hwy. 52, Rushville

Center 16 Center Christian Church 9112 N. 50 West, Mays

Washington 17 Center Christian Church 9112 N. 50 West, Mays

Union 18 Glenwood Community Center 207 Durbon St, Glenwood

Noble 19 New Salem Lion’s Club 4324 E. US Hwy. 52, Rushville

Richland 20 New Salem Lion’s Club 4324 E. US Hwy 52, Rushville

Voting related questions should be directed to the county clerk in the county in which you reside.

In Decatur County, call 812-663-8223.

In Franklin County, call (765) 647-5111.

In Ripley County, call (812) 689-6115.

In Rush County, call (765) 932-2086.

You may also visit www.indianavoters.com to check your voter registration status or with other voting-related inquiries.

