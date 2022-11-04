Polls for this year's general election will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 8.
The following information details where Daily News voters can cast their ballots. Keep in mind you must be a registered voter and government-issued photo identification is required.
Decatur Co.
Registered voters within Decatur County have the option of going to any of the 11 Vote Centers listed below on Election Day.
Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster Street, Saint Paul
Clarksburg Fire Station, 6645 N. CR 700 E., Rushville
Clay Township Fire Dept., 8433 W. CR 100 S., Greensburg
Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Rd., Greensburg
First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg
Greensburg Public Library 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg
Knights of Street John, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg
Letts Fire Station, 4474 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg
Millhousen Fire Station, 7935 S. CR 250 E., Greensburg
New Point Community Building, 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg
Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Westport
Keep in mind that Vote Centers do not cross county lines, so if you are a registered voter of Decatur County you must choose any of the locations listed above to cast your vote.
Franklin Co.
The following details polling places in Franklin County.
Batesville: Church on Fire Ministries, 1170 N. Ind. 229, Batesville
Bath: Bath Conservation Club, 3102 Bath Road, Bath
Blooming Grove: Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 15025 Stone Church Road, Brookville
Brookville One: The Schilling Memorial Community Center, 900 Mill Street, Brookville
Brookville Two: American Legion, 1290 Fairfield Avenue, Brookville
Brookville Three:The Schilling Memorial Community Center, 900 Mill Street, Brookville
Brookville Four: American Legion, 1290 Fairfield Avenue, Brookville
Brookville Five: American Legion, 1290 Fairfield Avenue, Brookville
Butler: St. Mary's Hall, 17440 St. Mary's Road, Batesville
Fairfield: Bath Conservation Club, 3102 Bath Road, Bath
Highland One: Creekside Church (Klemme's Corner), 11001 Bossert Road, Brookville
Highland Two: Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 605 Second Street, Cedar Grove
Laurel: Laurel Community Center, 218 N. Clay Street, Laurel
Metamora: Metamora Church of God, 20146 U.S. Hwy. 52, Laurel
Oldenburg: Holy Family Church (cafeteria), 22154 Main Street, Oldenburg
Posey: Laurel Community Center, 218 N. Clay Street, Laurel
Ray One: Holy Family Church (cafeteria), 22154 Main Street, Oldenburg
Ray Two: Holy Family Church (cafeteria), 22154 Main Street, Oldenburg
Salt Creek One: Holy Family Church (cafeteria), 22154 Main Street, Oldenburg
Salt Creek Two: Metamora Church of God, 20146 U.S. Hwy. 52, Laurel
Springfield: Drewersburg Volunteer Fire Department (Mt. Carmel), 8014 Springfield Road, Brookville
Whitewater One: New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, 5138 Depot Road, New Trenton
Whitewater Two: New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, 5138 Depot Road, New Trenton
Ripley Co.
Adams 1: Morris Fire House
Adams 2: Sunman American Legion
Adams 3: Batesville Knights of Columbus
Brown 1 & 2: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Olean
Center 1, 2 & 3: Osgood Town Hall
Delaware 1: New Delaware Fire Station
Franklin 1 & 2: St. Paul's Lutheran Fellowship Hall (Stumpke's Corner)
Franklin 3: St. Charles Catholic Church, Milan
Jackson 1: Napoleon Community Center
Johnson 1, 2 & 3: Versailles Baptist Church
Laughery 1: Batesville Public Library
Laughery Ward 1-Precinct 1, Ward 2-Precinct 1: Batesville Knights of Columbus
Laughery Ward 3-Precinct 1: Batesville Public Library
Otter Creek 1 & 2: Holton Town Hall
Shelby 1: Shelby Christian Church, Versailles
Washington 1: Elrod Washington Baptist Church (Life Center)
Washington 2: St. Charles Church, Milan
Rush Co.
Rushville 1: RSE Community Building, 1181 N. Sexton Street, Rushville
Rushville 2: RSE Community Building, 1181 N. Sexton Street, Rushville
Rushville 3: RSE Community Building, 1181 N. Sexton Street, Rushville
Rushville 7 First Baptist Church 1431 W. US Hwy. 52, Rushville
Rushville 8 First Baptist Church 1431 W. US Hwy. 52, Rushville
Ripley 9 Ercel Bever Jr Community Building 1 N Main St, Carthage
Ripley 10 Ercel Bever Jr Community Building 1 N Main St, Carthage
Posey 11 Posey Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. 7560 W. US Hwy. 52, Arlington
Walker 12 Manilla Volunteer Fire Dept. 9234 W State Road 44, Manilla
Orange 13 Milroy United Methodist Church 114 N Pleasant St., Milroy
Anderson 14 Milroy United Methodist Church 114 N Pleasant St., Milroy
Jackson 15 First Baptist Church 1431 W. US Hwy. 52, Rushville
Center 16 Center Christian Church 9112 N. 50 West, Mays
Washington 17 Center Christian Church 9112 N. 50 West, Mays
Union 18 Glenwood Community Center 207 Durbon St, Glenwood
Noble 19 New Salem Lion’s Club 4324 E. US Hwy. 52, Rushville
Richland 20 New Salem Lion’s Club 4324 E. US Hwy 52, Rushville
More Info
Voting related questions should be directed to the county clerk in the county in which you reside.
In Decatur County, call 812-663-8223.
In Franklin County, call (765) 647-5111.
In Ripley County, call (812) 689-6115.
In Rush County, call (765) 932-2086.
You may also visit www.indianavoters.com to check your voter registration status or with other voting-related inquiries.
