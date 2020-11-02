Election logo

Today is General Election day throughout Indiana. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following is a list of polling sites throughout the Daily News coverage area.

DECATUR COUNTY

Greensburg 1: First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway St., Greensburg

Greensburg 2: Knights of St. John 312 S. Wilder St., Greensburg

Greensburg 3: First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway St., Greensburg

Greensburg 4: Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder St., Greensburg

Greensburg 5: Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder St., Greensburg

Greensburg 6: Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Rd., Greensburg

Greensburg 7: Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Rd.

Greensburg 8: Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Rd.

Adams/St. Paul: Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster St., Saint Paul

Clay: Clay Township Fire Department, 8433 W. County Road 100 S., Greensburg

Clinton: First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway St., Greensburg

Fugit: Clarksburg Fire Station, 6645 N. County Road 700 E., Rushville

Jackson: Letts Fire Station, 4474 W. County Road 700 S., Greensburg

Marion: Millhousen Fire Station, 7935 S. County Road 250 E., Greensburg

Saltcreek: New Point Community Building 8041 E. County Road 195 S., Greensburg

Sandcreek North: Letts Fire Station, 4474 W. County Road 700 S., Greensburg

Sandcreek South/Westport: Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main St., Westport

Washington: Greensburg Public Library, 1110 E. Main St., Greensburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Brookville Precinct 2, 4 and 5: American Legion, 1290 Fairfield Avenue, Brookville

Bath, Fairfield Precincts: Bath Conservation Club, 3102 Bath Road

Blooming Grove Precinct: Blooming Grove Vol.Fire Department, 15025 Stone Church Road

Highland Precinct 2: Cedar Grove Vol. Fire Department, 605 2nd Street

Batesville Precinct: Church on Fire Ministries, 1170 State Road 229

Springfield Precinct: Drewersburg Vol. Fire Dept., 8001 Springfield Road (MT. Carmel)

Ray 1 and 2, Salt Creek 1, Oldenburg Precincts: Holy Family Church (Cafe), 22154 Main St.

Highland Precinct 1: Creekside Church, 11001 Bossert Road

Laurel, Posey Precincts: Laurel Community Center, 218 N. Clay Street

Metamora, Salt Creek 2 Precincts: Metamora Church of God, 20146 US Highway 52

Whitewater Precinct 1 and 2: New Trenton Vol. Fire Department, 5138 Depot Road

Butler Precinct: St. Mary’s Hall, 17440 St. Marys Road

Brookville Precinct 1 and 3: The Schilling Center, 900 Mill Street

RIPLEY COUNTY

Adams Precinct 1: Fire House, Morris

Adams Precinct 2: American Legion, Sunman

Adams Precinct 3: Knights of Columbus, Batesville

Brown Precinct 1 and 2: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Olean

Center Precinct 1, 2 and 3: Town Hall, Osgood

Delaware Precinct 1: Fire House, Delaware

Franklin Precinct 1 and 2: St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall,

Franklin Precinct 3: St. Charles Catholic Church, Milan

Jackson Precinct 1: Community Center, Napoleon

Johnson Precinct 1, 2 and 3: Versailles Baptist Church

Laugherty Precinct 1 and 3-1: Public Library, Batesville

Laugherty Precinct 1-1 and 2-1: Knights of Columbus, Batesville

Otter Creek Precinct 1 nd 2: Town Hall, Holton

Shelby Precinct 1: Shelby Christian Church, Versailles

Washington Precinct 1: Washington Baptist Church, Elrod

Washington Precinct 2: St. Charles Catholic Church, Milan

RUSH COUNTY

Anderson, Orange: Milroy United Methodist Church, 14 N. Pleasant St., Milroy

Center, Washington: Center Christian Church, 9112 N. CR 50 W., Mays

Jackson, Rushville Township 7 and 8: First Baptist Church, 1431 W. US 52, Rushville

Noble, Richland: New Salem Lions Club, 4324 E. US 52, Rushville

Posey: Posey Twp Volunteer Fire Dept., 7560 W. US 52, Arlington

Ripley: Ercel Bever Jr. Community Building, 1 N. Main St., Carthage

Rushville City: RSE Community Building, 1181 N. Sexton St., Rushville

Union: Glenwood Community Center, 207 Durbin St., Glenwood

Walker: Manila Volunteer Fire Dept., 9234 W. Ind. 44, Manilla

Questions about voting should be directed to your county clerk's office.

