ST. PAUL - The Shelby County 9-1-1 Center received a call around 5:54 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, from White Rock Park at 7080 S. CR 750 E., Saint Paul, Indiana.
The caller advised a male had gone underwater and not resurfaced.
The Shelby County Coroner’s Office confirms the death of Lucius Chitty, 19, of Stone Mountain, Georgia.
An autopsy was completed Tuesday morning and results are pending a toxicology report.
The incident is being investigated by the Shelby County Coroner’s Office and Indiana Conservation Officers.
- Information provided by Shelby County Coroner Bradley M. Rund
