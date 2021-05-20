BROOKVILLE - White’s Realty is excited to announce that Andrew Shaver has joined their team as a Licensed Real Estate Appraiser Trainee. Andrew recently completed a 94-hour course through Hondros College and passed a real estate exam to become a Licensed Real Estate Appraiser Trainee. As a Licensed Real Estate Appraiser Trainee, Andrew is on his way to becoming one of only 180 Licensed Real Estate Appraisers in the entire state of Indiana.
Shaver, a graduate of Northern Kentucky University with a degree in Organizational Leadership, has nearly 15 years of experience in the distribution industry with a focus on data analysis. In his new role at White’s Realty, Shaver will be providing certified real estate appraisals for Indiana clients.
“I’m someone who is motivated by great teamwork and also someone who loves a new challenge," Shaver said. “Becoming more involved with appraisals has provided an opportunity for both."
Shaver is a native of Brookville and in his free time enjoys coaching high school basketball and coordinating youth basketball programs. Above all, he enjoys spending time with his son, Isaac.
