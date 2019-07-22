DECATUR COUNTY – Robert M. White has the interests of rural America and farmers on his mind more than most in our state. He is currently the Indiana Farm Bureau Director for National Government Affairs.
Bob engages in public policy and issues, plus travels to Washington, DC, several times year. He also serves as a member of the Indiana Grown Board.
White grew up on a farm in Pulaski County that is known for its corn, soybeans and popcorn. The farm has been in the family for more than 156 years.
He earned his B.A. and M.S. in Science of Agricultural Mechanization, which is the process of using machinery that will increase the ability of farmers to produce more with less labor from Purdue University.
Since 2001, Bob has resided in Decatur County.
It is no doubt an asset that both he and his wife, Mel Fox, have served as presidential appointees in the USDA, which is the largest federal agency.
Mel grew up on a farm in Shelby County. She understands the importance of farming within all of the 92 counties in Indiana, and that the 50 states have common goals for improving farms and the life of farmers.
White served on the US Senate Ag Committee for Senator Richard Lugar during which time he helped write the Crop Insurance Bill. He is noted in the Congressional Record for his work on that project.
Asked if the rumor that only owners of large farms see the benefits of the insurance bill, he said, "All farmers use it to a degree. It is the management of risk. Mother Nature is risk."
White was appointed by President George W. Bush as the Indiana State Director for USDA Rural Development, and during his tenure he brought billions of dollars to rural Indiana projects including water conservation projects. He also made loans more readily available and expanded secure financing.
He has a good deal of interest in the Indiana Grown movement and serves on its board of directors.
"Indiana farms produce products of high quality, and the locally grown products are becoming more popular every year," White said. "So, not only excellent products, but we also keep our dollars in our state and keep jobs here."
He is well aware that Indiana residents take a good deal of pride in the Indiana grown products. Many of the Indiana Grown products are from small farms and specialty crops, but larger farms also participate. He said Indiana grown products include any crop and can be found in most groceries, wineries, farmers markets and also on members websites.
White believes that our food is far safer now than in years past. Sure, it's disturbing when we get the news that a particular product at our grocery is not safe, but that is much better than not being informed or informed soon enough.
Bob also was chief of staff for the Acting USDA Rural Development Undersecretary. A story in the Greensburg Daily News some time ago explained what the USDA can do for Indiana rural residents: "Has winter taken a toll on your house? Need some more insulation or a new furnace to keep you warm? How about your windows and roof? USDA Rural Development has money available for the 504 Home Repair Loan and Grant program for rural residents of Indiana."
White led a delegation to Scotland for the Investment Priorities for Rural Development Conference. He has traveled to England to be guest speaker at the Oxford Farming Conference at Oxford University in 2009. He was there primarily there to explain the 2008 Farm Bill to the farmers in Europe.
"Although I spoke about farming in America and how it has changed and is always changing, I learned a lot about the European problems," he said. He also said farms there are considerably smaller than most of the farms in the United States, but problems are often the same.
----
Decatur County resident Pat Smith may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
