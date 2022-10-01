DEARBORN COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor Eagle Painting Company is continuing work on a $1.3 million bridge rehabilitation and painting contract along I-74 in Dearborn and Decatur counties. Crews plan to begin work on I-74 over Whites Hill Road this weekend.
On or after Sunday, October 2, Whites Hill Road will close between Ind. 46 and Pinhook Road to allow for overhead painting on I-74.
The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks.
Traffic will be routed along Ind. 46, U.S. 52, Old U.S. 52, State Street and N. Dearborn Road.
Completed locations on the larger contract include I-74 over Johnson Fork Road, I-74 over Trackville Road, and New Point-Ross Road over I-74. Painting is nearing completion on I-74 over U.S. 52 and Ind. 46 over I-74.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
Painting is one of many preservation techniques utilized by INDOT to extend the life of bridge structures.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.