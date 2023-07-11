CARTHAGE - It is hard to believe that 2022 Carthage Queen Anna Pitt’s reign is coming to end and a new Queen must be chosen!
Anna served her community well and always with a smile on her face, kindness in her heart and words, as well as a sense of humor that is perhaps her most endearing quality.
The Future of Carthage sponsors this fun activity. Female candidates must be willing to be nominated and be a current or former resident of Rush County who is 18 years or older.
Community members or family are asked to nominate worthy candidates by way of a short essay proclaiming their nominee’s qualifications.
The candidates are then required to attend the Summer Event in Carthage from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug.12 at the Marick Event Center where the essays will be read and judging will take place.
The coronation will be at this year's Freedom Festival on Sept. 9 when Anna will step down and the new Queen will be crowned. The new Queen will begin her reign by riding in the parade and helping oversee the festival for the day.
Applications can be picked up and returned to any of the following locations: Pavey's in Carthage, Todd’s Great Outdoors, or the Henry Henley Library by July 31. Applications can also be mailed to: Future of Carthage, 8247 W 900 N, Carthage, IN 46115.
If you are unable to pick up a form here is the information you will need to submit:
2023 FREEDOM FESTIVAL QUEEN NOMINATION FORM
DUE: JULY 31, 2023 Queen Pageant: August 12, 2023
I NOMINATE:
Name:_________________________________________________
Phone: ________________________________________________
Address:_______________________________________________
Ripley Township Resident _____Current _____ Former
Check to confirm:
_____ Queen Nominee is 18+ Yrs of Age
_____ Will attend the Freedom Festival 9/9/2023 if selected as queen
Essay: Why I am nominating this lady as the Freedom Festival Queen (To be read at event)
Please help make this day fun and unforgettable for someone you know that deserves to know just how special they are to you!
