GREENSBURG — Decatur County Special Olympics, Greensburg Junior High School athletes and the Indiana High School Athletics Association are uniting on March 30 and 31 to raise funds for inclusion by sponsoring “Kiss A Pig” at GJHS.
“Champions Together in the Middle” is a partnership between the IHSAA and Special Olympics Indiana to promote inclusion by creating opportunities in school, the community and the classroom to bridge the relationship between students and kids with intellectual disabilities.
The establishment of the “Champions Together” partnership between the IHSAA and Special Olympics Indiana began in 2012 when IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox charged the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee to engage in “servant leadership” and discover ways to give back to their schools and communities.
The committee researched options and unanimously requested that an official partnership be formed with SO Indiana as the most appropriate fit for education-based athlete servant leadership. Special Olympics Inc. is supporting Champions Together as a model program to activate schools through “Project Unify” which also has the endorsement of the National Federation of State High School Associations and the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
During the first full year of the program 26 schools were awarded the Champions Together awards banner for achieving all four of Project Unify goals, 13 schools participated in the inaugural IHSAA Unified Track & Field state championship, participating schools raised in excess of $75,000 for the support of Champions Together activities and 197 high schools achieved at least one of the Project Unify goals.
Wednesday and Thursday, GJHS students will have a chance to donate money during their lunch period to a staff member they want to see kiss a pig. The actual pig kissing will be on Friday, April 1, and students will have an opportunity to watch depending on their individual day-to-day scheduling.
“I put the word out among teachers at GJHS, and I have 22 staff members who’ve volunteered to be part of the fundraiser,” said School Resource Officer Brendan Bridges. “The public may contribute by donating to the school or specific teachers on the 30th and the 31st, and whoever collects the most donations will get a chance to kiss a pig.”
Teachers who have volunteered to participate include J. Robbins, A. Ralston, L. Hayes, H. Helmbrecht, L. Chase, D. Spears, D. Smith, S. Reed, B. Bridges, H. Sanders, J. Grossman, B. Leisure, S. Burkhart, J. Koors, A. McFall, L. Chance, L. Asbury, K. Jones, S. Reisman, J. Kramer and J. Rigney.
Community members may also donate to a member of the staff listed by stopping by the Greensburg Junior High School. Just contact the staff member to make the donation or contact Bridges at bbridges@greensburg.k12.in.us.
