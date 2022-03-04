RUSHVILLE - This past weekend, Rushville Consolidated High School student Parker Wicker was offered a contract with the DCI (Drum Corps International) group Legends - Drum and Bugle Corps. If he and his family accept, this contract will find Wicker playing Baritone (or Euphonium) for the Legends in July and the early part of August.
He will tour with them and hopefully make finals which are held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis the week of Aug. 8-13.
This is something Wicker has worked very hard toward, especially these past two years. Wicker has practiced music, marching techniques and even dance techniques to prepare himself, noted T.R. Campbell. Recently, he has put together audition material, both video and in person, for multiple drum corps. This is a very ambitious goal for anyone let alone a sophomore in high school.
DCI is considered the professional leagues of marching band (marching sports). The Legends Drum Corps is in a class called Open Class. Wicker has a dream to march for a World Class Drum Corps before he ages out at 22. This is a great first step for him in making that lofty goal, noted Campbell.
According to the DCI website, for nearly a half century, Drum Corps International, Marching Music’s Major League™, has been the leader in producing events for the world’s most elite and exclusive marching ensembles for student musicians and performers.
Thirteen original founding member organizations formed the Drum Corps International collective in 1971 to organize and unify leadership for youth-focused competitive drum corps events throughout North America. Directors of those competing groups sought to unite their corps by providing opportunities to perform together—in the end building a foundation for future success.
The mission of Drum Corps International is to bring the life-enriching benefits and enjoyment of marching music performing arts to more people worldwide. We do this by creating a stage for participating organizations to engage in education, competition, entertainment, and the promotion of individual growth.
