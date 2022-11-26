RUSHVILLE – Drum Major and Rushville FFA member Parker Wicker recently played at 95th National Convention.
Drum majors conduct the band, keep proper timing, and lead the band through a performance.
Parker conducted the band into Lucas Oil Stadium during the grand entrance of the National Band. Parker also played baritone Wednesday through Friday during the National Convention in front of more than 65,000 in attendance over those days.
The National FFA Band brought together the top FFA members from around the nation four days before the convention and had many hours of intense practice sessions to prepare for their performances.
“The band put together so much talent in one room it was easy enjoying the long hours,” Wicker said.
Being a drum major within the FFA is an important opportunity that promotes leadership in students. The FFA Band is a place students learn discipline, leadership and teamwork skills. If you have a strong passion in music and marching please contact bct@ffa.org for more information.
Rushville FFA is home to 116 members who are proud to uphold the traditions of the National FFA: making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
