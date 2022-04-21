GREENSBURG - Greensburg Community High School junior Chloe Wilcox will sing the National Anthem at 7 p.m. April 26 at Victory Field for the I.U. against Butler baseball game. She will also kick off the Indy 11 soccer game at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 9.
The daughter of Samantha Coomer and Mike Wilcox, Chloe has been singing since she was three years old, and plans to attend Anderson University after high school to study musical theater. Her father, Mike, is perhaps her biggest fan, and he helps her find the "lofty" gigs she's been singing.
Chloe is appearing in the upcoming "Beauty and The Beast" musical production at GCHS, and is getting used to singing for large venues. She has a special technique she uses to boost her morale before an event.
"My Dad gave me one word to use before I started singing. He said 'confidence' - so I think 'confidence, confidence, confidence' before I start, and that usually gives me the boost I need," Chloe said.
"And when I'm done, I feel so proud of myself," she explained.
She keeps a certain "pitch" in her head that she's comfortable with - a note that she uses to start the National Anthem that's not too high or too low. "I don't normally use a pitch pipe, but I will if I have to."
And what does she want to do with her music after her college years, "I want to be a Broadway star," she said.
