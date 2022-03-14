DECATUR COUNTY - Adams Township Trustee Charity Wilder is seeking a second term in the upcoming 2022 election.
Wilder took over the reins of the Adams Township Trustee’s office in July 2019 following the retirement of former Trustee Charlie Bill Connall.
Wilder, a long-time resident of Decatur County, said in a news release that she immediately got to work applying lessons she’s learned in her life to help the less fortunate in Adams Township.
“I was honored when Nathan Harter appointed me to this position and I immediately began analyzing the needs of our township," Wilder said. "The Trustee is tasked with addressing specific needs: poor relief, cemeteries, fire protection services, and rank weeds and vegetation, and is given wide discretion in how they handle those areas. During my time as the Trustee, I’ve tried to address those needs for Adams Township.”
During her tenure, Trustee Wilder oversaw the creation of a community garden in which constituents could grow vegetables for use in their homes to off-set rising food costs. She also oversaw the clean-up of several local cemeteries.
“Those that have passed before us deserve to be honored and given the best facilities that we can provide," Wilder said. "Further, those of us that remain need the hope and solace that can be found in visiting our loved ones in a peaceful environment. “
Wilder, however, has not been without some controversy in her role as Trustee – choosing to modify the outdated fire service contracts with St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department and Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department in an effort to provide what she said is the best fire protection for Adams Township.
“When I took office, many constituents, including the firemen of Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department, approached me about the fire department and the need for change," Wilder said. "I agreed, so I developed a list of basic administrative and educational provisions in the contract that even the most basic department should be able to accomplish. I gave them a period of years to get their house in order, as it were. When they failed to accomplish those basic requests nearly two years later, I terminated the contract and contracted solely with the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department for coverage.”
Furthermore, Wilder said after she acquired the land Charlie Bill Connall intended for a new ATVFD station, ATVFD refused to sign a lease with the township and also rejected a proposal where Adams Township would pay for a consultant to help get affairs in order for ATVFD. Finally, Wilder points to turnover in leadership as being too unstable to entrust tax dollars to ATVFD.
“They’ve had three board presidents since I became trustee, and four fire chiefs in the last year,” she said.
In doing so, Wilder stirred up a vocal group of citizens aimed at enforcing the prior status quo.
“I’ve endured a great deal of comment from a pretty small group of citizens that wanted to just stay the way we were, but I’ve also fielded a lot of calls and messages in support and encouraging me to continue to stand up for what’s right," Wilder said. "I have always wanted the best for ATVFD and I truly appreciate their willingness to serve, but I can’t, in good conscience, spend taxpayer dollars for a fire department that can’t properly fight fires, or respond to any medical calls. Since taking over the contract, the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department responded to 26 calls that would have previously been with ATVFD. Of those 26 calls, ATVFD would have only been qualified to assist on seven of them – meaning that 19 of those calls would have had to be answered by someone else. As a business owner, I wouldn’t pay a contractor that could only do 27% of the work. And, as Trustee, I won’t spend taxpayer dollars for a contract that puts citizens at risk 73% of the time. I’ve taken a lot of heat for it, but I stand by my decision to hold the fire departments that I contract with to a minimum performance standard.”
Wilder’s hope for her next term is to continue building on the strides made in the last three years.
“I want us to continue to expand our poor relief. In 2021, I saved $7958 in taxpayer dollars by building a coalition with the Agape Center, New Directions, Human Services and other organizations. I want to continue to build on those efforts, as well as what we’ve been able to do with the Community Garden," Wilder said.
As for fire services in Adams Township, she said, “I am continuing to pursue a fire territory with the Town of St. Paul because I believe that it will allow us to be efficient and give better services to everyone. As for the land that Charlie Bill Connall negotiated and I acquired, I plan to work towards a dedicated fire station and Township office at that location, for the benefit of the people of Adams Township.”
Wilder knows she has a political battle ahead, and said she welcomes it.
“I have dedicated my time and energy to breaking up the good old boys and doing things right. If doing the right thing catches heat for me, that’s OK. I can look in the mirror and know I’ve given the people of Adams Township my full attention and my best judgment," she said. "While my opponents focus on this one sliver of the job they’re upset about, I will continue to share the hard work I’ve done in all aspects of the job. I hope to be given the opportunity to help the people of Adams Township for another four years.”
More information about Wilder’s campaign can be found at Charity for Trustee on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.