GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Soil & Water Conservation District annual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Knights of St. John Hall in Greensburg.
Tickets for the event, which include a catered dinner and an after-dinner presentation by famed actor and humorist Will Rogers, are $10 with a requested RSVP at 812-663-8685 ext. 3 by Jan. 30.
Well, most of that is true.
The event will include dinner, a recap of 2019, a Soil & Water District board election, and an awards presentation, but Will Rogers, who’s been dead for more than 90 years?
“People started telling me back in the ‘70s I looked like him,” Will Rogers impersonator and public commentator Randal Reeder said. “I’ve been speaking as Will Rogers since 1997.”
Many of Reeder’s presentations as Will Rogers are to agricultural groups. Like Rogers, Reeder grew up on a farm with cattle, so he understands Rogers’ sense of humor from almost first-hand experience.
William Penn Adair Rogers (Nov. 4, 1879 – Aug. 15, 1935) was an American stage and film actor, vaudeville performer, cowboy, humorist, newspaper columnist, and social commentator whose humor and commonplace wisdom earned him his fortune in later life.
Known as “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son,” Rogers was an entertainer and humorist and, according to Joseph A. Stout Jr. in his book “Rogers-isms: The Cowboy Philosopher On Prohibition,” he traveled around the world three times, made 71 films (50 silent films and 21 “talkies”), and wrote more than 4,000 nationally syndicated newspaper columns.
By the mid-1930s, Rogers was hugely popular in the United States. He was the country’s leading political wit and the highest paid of Hollywood film stars. He died in 1935 with aviator Wiley Post when their small airplane crashed in northern Alaska.
Reeder admits being fascinated with Rogers since he was young. In his book “Will Rogers: I Never Met a Farmer I Didn’t Like,” Reeder blends his knowledge and experience in the broad field of agriculture with the eternal wisdom of Will Rogers to entertain and enlighten farmers and agri-business folks today.
“When I speak in public, I include comments on ranching, banking, Congress, presidents (from Wilson to FDR), and I like tell a funny story about corsets which includes a couple of folks from the audience,” Reeder said. “I also do one rope trick, and then I close with an inspirational message based on information from my book. I try to give my audiences a common sense view of what’s important in life today, just like Will Rogers did.”
