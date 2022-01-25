GREENSBURG — Greensburg High School senior Jessica Williams is the Greensburg Optimist Club Youth of the Month for January 2022.
The daughter of Tim and Lora Williams, Jessica ranks seventhth in her class with a GPA of 3.99 and SAT score of 1220.
Jessica has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and has served for four years in Youth and Government and four years to the Lieutenant Governor. She was her Freshman Class Representative and served for years years on the Student Council.
Jessica was in the Mayor’s Club two years, served as a football manager for four years, participated in SADD for a year, and competed on the swim team for four years.
Her was involved with Champions Together was three years and has been a “Tiger Shark” for all 12 years of her educational career.
Jessica played for one year in Pep Band, was a Pirateer for one year, and a 4-H member for 10 years, four of which she served as president of Future Builders.
Jessica was also named as an Indiana Rising Star for two years.
She worked as a lifeguard at Allen Memorial Pool for two years, was United Fund Student Representative for two years, was a Junior Leader for six years, and was a Lilly Scholarship finalist for the 2021-2022 school year.
Additionally, she worked for Williams Law office for a year and at the Greensburg Family YMCA for a year. She worked for six years at The Ridge church nursery, and has been a Jr. Optimist Club member for four years.
Jessica has chosen to study engineering at Purdue University when she graduates from GCHS this spring.
GCHS Dean of Students Keith Hipskind said, “Jessica represents GCHS in the highest fashion of what we look for in outstanding young people. We are proud to have Jessica be our January 2022 Optimist Youth of the Month.”
