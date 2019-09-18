RUSHVILLE -- Willkie Days will be held Sept. 20, 21 and 22. The weekend will bring activities for visitors of all ages.
“Thanks to all for your support in making RushFest happen. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone downtown,” Executive Director of the Rush County Chamber of Commerce Sandy Fussner said.
Friday, Sept. 20
Events will kick off with the Moscow Covered Bridge Dinner. Tickets are available by calling Joe Rathz at 317-519-9043.
Saturday, Sept. 21
The annual parade line up will start at 8 a.m. along Lions Path by the high school gymnasium. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and proceeds downtown, ending on Second Street.
Vendors, shops, Kidz Zone activities, live music, a student art show along with a photography show will begin at 9 a.m. and run through the day until 3 p.m.
Some of the activities include Touch-A-Truck, kids having their handprints painted on the snow blades of city and county snow plows, bounce house, obstacle course, Elite Game Truck, dunk tank, barrel train, live music, food vendors, Farmers Market and more.
The 5-in-50 covered bridge bike ride will take place on Saturday. Register online at https://willkiedays.com/registration.
The Rush County Genealogical Society will host a Scavenger Hunt for ages 10 through adult from 2 to 4 p.m. East Hill Cemetery on Saturday. Instructions, rules and forms are available at the cemetery. A $50 prize will be given to the first place winner; second place will get $35 and third place $20.
Capping off the day will be the final installment of the summer concert series (Gaelic Storm). Japanese musician Nobuto Yamanaka and his ensemble will perform at the concert as a part of Arts Midwest World Fest.
RushFest Vendor Information:
1. Exhibitor’s fee is $20 for approximately 10 x 10 sq. ft. If electricity is needed, add $10. Please make checks payable to the Rush County Chamber of Commerce
2. Exhibitor’s space will be reserved in order of receipt of contract and fee.
3. Exhibitors are responsible for cleaning up their area. Trash receptacles are located on site.
4. Set-up begins at 7 a.m. and vendors must be in place by 9 a.m.
5. Vendors must stay open until the end of the event which is 3 p.m.
6. The Rush County Chamber of Commerce will not carry insurance or be responsible for any personal injury or financial loss of any nature. There will be security police and medical emergency personnel on site for the event
7. The event will be held rain or shine. Contact the chamber at 765-932-2880
Any questions may be directed to Sandy Fussner at the Chamber, 765-932-2880.
