RUSHVILLE - There's plenty to see and do in Southeast Indiana this weekend. The Tree City Fall Festival happens Friday night through late Saturday on Greensburg's Square, and in Rushville the annual Willkie Days celebration is taking place.
Willkie Days officially kicks off Friday with a catered dinner on one of Rush County's covered bridges. Unfortunately for most of you reading this, that opportunity is sold out.
DOWNTOWN
Saturday, RushFest takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Rushville.
Vendors will be set up from Second Street north and along the 100 block of E. Third Street. Downtown merchants will also be open, many of them offering sales or specials of some kind.
A Kidz Zone in the 100 block of W. Third Street will feature the following fun for kids. Cost is only $5 to enjoy all the following throughout the day: Bounce house, obstacle course, inflatable ax throwing, inflatable basketball, barrel train rides, face painting, rock painting, a popcorn booth, a "midget" race car on display for photo ops, balloons. The RPD will have a dunk tank (so you stop by and dunk your favorite officer!), a police car and more.
Also located in the Kidz Zone area will be several food and snack vendors as well as seating
The Farmer's Market area in the 200 block of N. Main Street will be filled with vendors selling assorted goodies.
The 201 Building is a must stop for the day. Inside you'll find the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Students Art Show, Rush County Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest entries, and author Mary Wilkinson will be there to greet you, discuss her writings and offer some of her books for sale
PARADE
Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m. by the high school gym on Lions Path and Park Blvd. The parade itself steps off at 10 a.m. and makes its way downtown. This year's Grand Marshal is Jim "Mr. Bowling" Ephlin.
Also at 10 a.m., the 5-in-50 Covered Bridge Bike Ride starts ahead of the parade.
After the parade, Main Street will be closed from 2nd to 5th Street so attendees can enjoy the festivities without worrying about traffic.
CONCERT
At 7 p.m. Saturday, the last in this year's Live by the Levee free concerts gets underway at Riverside Park on Rushville's south side.
Rushville's own Tyler Hornbeck opens the show followed by Pink Droyd, a Pink Floyd tribute band, at 8 p.m. The headliners are a nationally known act and bring with them a laser light show you have to see to fully appreciate.
SUNDAY
The weekend of activities concludes Sunday when the annual SPARC Walk gets underway at 2 p.m. SPARC is short for Suicide Prevention Around Rush County, and the walk is held to help raise awareness about suicide and the resources available to those considering self harm or who are having a mental health crisis.
