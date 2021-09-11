RUSHVILLE — The annual Willkie Days celebration will be held Sept. 18 and 19 in Rushville.
The celebration begins with RushFest in downtown Rushville on Sept. 18. RushFest runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with assorted vendors along Main Street and on 3rd Street.
Businesses will also be open for shopping. The Farmer’s Market will be open and there will be a Kidz Zone with activities including Touch-a-Truck, bounce house, obstacle course, barrel train rides, face painting. Also planned for the day are Elite Game Truck, dunk tank, food trucks, Kettle Korn, beer and wine tent and live music.
The annual parade will start at 10 a.m. Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m. by the high school gym. The parade will proceed down Main Street and end on Perkins Street near Pizza King. The parade is open to all.
Leading the way for the parade will be the bikers participating in the Willkie Days Covered Bridge Bike Ride. Riders should line-up at Rushville Elementary School.
The third annual event includes 12-mile, 24-mile and 50-mile routes. The 50-mile route will take riders through five historic covered bridges and the five Rush County towns of Milroy, Moscow, Gowdy, Homer and Arlington.
Proceeds from the ride go to the Rush County United Fund and for the preservation of the Rush County Covered Bridges and other historical sites.
At 7 p.m. Sept. 18, the summer concert series continues with Electric Avenue-80’s MTV Experience.
On Sept. 19, the SPARC (Suicide Prevention Across Rush County) Walk will take place starting at 2 p.m. at Rushville’s Riverside Park.
According to the Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation website, SPARC is a community task group dedicated to suicide prevention and awareness activities in Rush County.
Some activities of the organization include raising suicide awareness and reduce stigma through community events and education, transforming suicide care provided in our community with an emphasis on improving accessibility and effectiveness, coordinating community training on suicide and other mental health needs and supporting SPARC Youth Voice, a group of local youth that meets regularly to raise suicide awareness, learn about mental health, and connect to mental health resources in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.