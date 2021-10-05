COLUMBUS - The 2020 Wine-A-Ree was cancelled, but organizers have announced that the 12th annual Wine-A-Ree wine, beer and spirits tasting festival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 6, at The Commons in Columbus.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door.
Unlimited tastings and a commemorative wine or beer glass are included in the price of the ticket. A VIP tasting hour will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. VIP tickets are $50 and are limited. VIP guests will receive a gift and a chance in a drawing for a special door prize. Tickets are available only at OnTapTickets.com.
Vendors for this year’s event include Best Vineyards, Cardinal Spirits, Ertel Cellars Winery, Hard Truth Distillery, Holtkamp Winery, Huber Winery, Huckleberry Hill Winery, Mallow Run Winery, Quaff On! Brewing Company, and Winzerwald Winery. Returning again this year is de Tours of Indiana Wines. Food from First Class Catering will be available for purchase.
The event will include a silent auction with many exciting items up for bid. Visit the Wine-A-Ree Facebook event page for updates.
All proceeds benefit Hoosier Trails Council, Boy Scouts of America, which serves over 6,000 young people in 18 counties of south-central Indiana.
For more information, call Jon Ocheltree at 800-844-6809.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.