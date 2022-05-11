GREENSBURG - Art on the Square Gallery, 114 E. Washington Street, is hosting "Wine Down to Friday" from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13.
As a way of promoting their upcoming Bicentennial Exhibit and touching base with friends and donors to Art on the Square, wines, munchies, conversation and art are in store free for patrons and the public.
“What we’re looking for is anything that celebrates the history and the diversity of artists from Decatur County,” said gallery photographer spokesperson Danny Bowers. “Pieces should be 2-D art.”
Pastels, pencils, acrylics, oils and photographs are all welcome, but Bowers made some suggestions for types of art that would also be welcome despite not being considered specifically as art.
Artists of any age, amateur or professional, are invited to submit as many pieces as they like.
The pieces will remain on display at the gallery until the end of June.
The size of the show will rely on the numbers of pieces submitted, and the show will remain in place until the end of June, at which point the Decatur County 4-H Fair Art Show winners will be featured.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Art on the Square Gallery is an initiative of the Decatur County Arts Connection.
