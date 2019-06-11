GREENSBURG – The annual Meals for Wheels fundraiser at the Knights of Columbus recently proved that wine tasting is not just for the elite, and that, with the help of friends, hard work can still be fun.
Assisted by local personalities, not-for-profit directors and friends, Meals On Wheels Executive Director Diana Robbins was a most congenial hostess to more than 75 happy wine tasters and budding beer aficionados.
Presenting a delicious meal of homemade mashed twice-baked potatoes, green beans, and dinner rolls with cookies or pies for dessert, Dave Ricke grilled his typically tender pork tenderloins.
All the while, Robbins’ demeanor proved that a kind word and a bubbly personality can indeed champion a noble cause.
Pleased with the $3,000 take for the evening, Robbins told the Daily News, “I just really appreciate all the help I get every year. People in this town always are so generous to support Meals on Wheels, and I’m very lucky to live in Greensburg.”
To attend an event designed by Robbins is to enjoy the talent and care a true master of kindness and generosity can provide. When she wasn’t standing on a chair, good-naturedly shouting raffle ticket numbers over the din of chatter and laughter, she was wandering from table to table making sure each of the guests felt her gratitude for attending.
It has been said that Robbins makes every person she touches daily feel important, and the evening was no exception. Her casual good humor inspired an atmosphere that was pleasant and relaxed, despite its “important fundraiser” premise. As a result, her guests felt right at home
Groups of guests moved together, traveling from table to table to sample wines from all points including Ertel Wineries from Batesville, Indianapolis-based Easley Winery, Harmony Winery from Fishers, and Carsons’ Brewery from Evansville.
Pausing for a few minutes from tasting, or simply ready to eat, the guests sat at tables brightly decorated with ivy and brown paper-wrapped wine bottles.
Bill Rethlake provided entertainment with his keyboard, singing and playing songs from his usually eclectic repertoire until the final door prize was handed out.
“I’m very happy,” Robbins said of the evening’s results. “We had more tickets sales than last year and it was a good crowd. I’m glad people had fun, I did too!”
