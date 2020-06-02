RUSHVILLE — What started out as a suggestion has become a local endeavour with more than 500 members over the past couple months.
Wine & Shine – Rushville was started by Summaiya Fultz.
“Other counties were doing it and there were some people in Rushville interested, but they would not come this far to deliver. Someone suggested that I try it. I honestly didn’t think it would be as big as it is,” Fultz said.
So, how does it work? Individuals post their address and things that they like. It could be wine, or really anything they like. Anyone can decide to “wine” the original person by getting the item or items or something new to try. The items are left on the original person’s porch in a basket or something of that sort.
“With everything going on, I figured it would be something good for our community and let people still have things to do while social distancing,” Fultz said.
“I think people get happiness and hope from the program. I am hoping it puts a smile on their faces and maybe make some new friends,” Fultz added.
Check out the Facebook page Wine & Shine – Rushville for more information. You can message Fultz from there if you have further questions. The page also shows some of the baskets that have been given in our community.
