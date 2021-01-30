GREENSBURG – Restaurants famous to all of us here in Decatur County are getting some extra special attention, compliments of the Decatur County Visitors Commission (Tourism), the Indiana Foodways Alliance and their Indiana Culinary Trails.
The Indiana Foodways Alliance is a non-profit membership organization that brings Indiana food producers, farm markets, specialty food manufacturers, grocers and retailers, restaurants, chefs, good cooks and people who love good food together to enrich the awareness of Indiana’s great culinary culture and heritage, and to promote Indiana’s foods and traditions.
The Indiana Foodways Alliance was created by members of the I-69 Cultural Corridor Association in January 2007 after a commissioned feasibility study revealed 68 authentic rural culinary tourism sites in eight northeastern Indiana counties alone.
The first membership-based association of its kind in Indiana, the Indiana Foodways Alliance is dedicated to the development and promotion of the local food culture of Indiana and small businesses from field to table.
The Alliance identifies and nurtures Indiana’s varied community culinary heritages through education, partnerships, public relations and regional cooperation. While it began with the I-69 corridor, the Alliance has quickly grown into a statewide organization.
“We partner with them to promote 11 different restaurants that are privately owned, single restaurants that are not chains,” Tourism Director Philip Deiwert said. “Their focus is the smaller Mom and Pop Restaurants and it’s cool, because it gives us to celebrate what local restaurants do well.”
Working arduously with tourism promoting organizations like the DCVC, Indiana Foodways Alliance promotes 21 different styles/types of homemade novelty and staple foods that are all near and dear to our hearts.
With internet mapping graphics at the website, each trail features restaurants famous all over the state of Indiana in a searchable format for the casual hungry tourist. “A Cut Above” Trail features higher call, more expensive dining. Honored and respected steak houses like Shelbyville’s Fiddlers Three, The Kopper Kettle Restaurant in Morristown and Decatur County’s own Big Sky Steak & Spirits are featured on that trail.
The “Between the Buns” Burger Trail features popular burger joints like 450 North at Simmons Winery in Columbus, and Fry’s A&W in Greensburg are featured.
There is a Coffee and Tea Room Trail, A “Cultural Cuisine Trail” (our very own Mayasari Indonesian Grill graces that collection of unique eateries), and a “Farm to Table” trail.
Big Sky again is mentioned as part of the “Fishy Fishy Trail,” and our own Carriage on the Square Smokehouse can be found in the “Hoosier BBQ Trail.”
There’s a “Hoosier Brews” Trail and the “Hoosier Distilleries Trail” to feature small craft beer and winemaker centered eateries, A “Hoosier Pie Trail” (Stories’ Restaurant, of course!), an “I Scream for Ice Cream Trail”, a “Just Crusin’ Trail”, a “Rise and Shine” trail for breakfast food fans, a “Sodalicious Trail” and a “Soup Salad and Sandwich” trail as well.
Stones Restaurant in Millhousen, Fireside Inn in Enochsburg and Big Sky are mentioned as part of the “Soup, salad and sandwich” trail – spots they grace with distinction, as any Decatur County native knows all too well.
“A Sweet Temptations Trail” is for those of us with a rabid sweet tooth, and the Beach Tiki Bar and Grill on the Square is part of the “Tasty Tavern Trail.”
Indiana is so replete with restaurants featuring a delicious pork-chop sandwich that the “Tenderloin Trail” is divided into 3 parts: Central, North and South, with at least 18 different locations listed in each geographic area.
There’s a “Wine Anytime” Trail to feature small wineries, and a “Za’ Pizza” Trail that features our own “Pizzaliscious” in Westport amd Zwangzigz Pizza and Brewing in Columbus.
Even though we all love dearly our local Pizza King pizza, they are a chain, which disqualifies them for the promotion.
“They do a good job of promoting our restaurants to the public and to the different Tourism Departments across the State,” Deiwert said
Tourists far and near can find a way to amuse themselves and fill their stomachs by pointing their browsers to www.indianafoodways.com and following the many trails that honor good local Hoosier cooking.
Also, listen to episode 3 of the Tourism Podcast when the staff of Tourism visit with the Johannigmans of Stones’ Tavern in Millhousen, Janet Litmer of Fireside Inn in Enochsburg and Larry Fry of A&W in Greensburg at www.visitgreensburg.com/articles/post/episode-3-the-fried-chicken-trail/
