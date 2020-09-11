WABASH – Nearly 7,300 votes from residents of Rush County determined the winners of Beacon Credit Union’s 10th annual Project Spotlight program. Thanks to the engagement of our communities, Beacon Credit Union will be donating $1,750 to three charitable organizations/projects in Rush County.
The winners for 2020 are:
- First place – East Central Indiana Critical Incident Stress Management Team (CISM) – $1,000
- Second place – Rushville FFA – $500
- Bonus Draw – Mays Community Academy School – $250
The program received 68 nominations and more than 64,000 votes overall for charitable organizations this year in one month of voting. The voting process was held during the month of July this year. The public was able to vote via social media, Beacon Credit Union’s website, or in one of its 19 full-service member centers.
A check presentation was held at Beacon’s Rushville Member Center, 152 E US Hwy 52, with the winning organizations.
About Project Spotlight
Project Spotlight is a program created by Beacon Credit Union that awards charitable organizations that reach out to provide valuable services to their communities. Nominations are taken from each community in which Beacon Credit Union operates a full-service member center. The community then votes to determine which charitable organizations receives funding. In 2020, we awarded three winners in each of our communities.
About Beacon Credit Union
Since 1931, Beacon Credit Union has provided quality financial services responsive to the needs of its member-owners. Serving 50 Indiana counties, Beacon consists of over 45,000 members and manages assets of $1.3 billion.
