GREENSBURG - Winnie the Pooh comes to life this weekend at the Tree County Players Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street.
The 100 Acre Wood lives again as child actors from Decatur and the surrounding counties take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
A cast of 17 children, their directors and lots of doting parents have been working hard through the months of December, January and February, and if the dress rehearsals are anything like the performances it will have been well worth it.
A. A. Milne wrote the story of Winnie the Pooh as a collection of stories and published it in 1926. He named the character Winnie-the-Pooh after a teddy bear owned by his son, Christopher Robin Milne, on whom the character Christopher Robin was based. The rest of Christopher Robin Milne's toys – Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, and Tigger – were incorporated into Milne's stories. Two more characters, Owl and Rabbit, were created by Milne's imagination, while Gopher was added to the Disney version. Christopher Robin's toy bear is on display at the Main Branch of the New York Public Library in New York City.
Originally published in black and white, with sketches of the characters drawn by the author, the Pooh character and all the rights were purchased by Stephen Slesinger in 1930, who paid Milne $1,000. By November 1931, Pooh was a $50 million-a-year business. Slesinger marketed Pooh and his friends for more than 30 years, creating the first Pooh doll, record, board game, puzzle, U.S. radio broadcast , animation and motion picture film.
The first time Pooh and his friends appeared in color was 1932, when he was drawn by Slesinger in his now-familiar red shirt and featured on an RCA Victor picture record. Parker Brothers introduced A. A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh Game in 1933, again with Pooh in his red shirt. In the 1940s, Agnes Brush created the first plush dolls with Pooh in his red shirt. Shepard had drawn Pooh with a shirt as early as the first book Winnie-The-Pooh, which was subsequently colored red in later colored editions.
After Slesinger's death in 1953, his wife, Shirley Slesinger Lasswell, continued developing the character herself. In 1961, she licensed rights to Walt Disney Productions in exchange for royalties in the first of two agreements between Stephen Slesinger, Inc. and Disney.
"For many of us, we remember the television cartoons from the time before Disney took over. And so we have pictures in our mind of the Pooh before Tigger, who was added sometime in the late '70s," said Director Lori Durbin.
Durbin and co-director Natalie Acra have taken a group of 17 children molded them into the cast of Winnie the Pooh, and that's no small task.
"One of the main reasons I love to do children's shows is because it's actually the process of creating a team," Durbin said. "They learn so much from the theater, really. They learn teamwork, they learn a little bit about standing up in front of people, so that's confidence, and they learn what is so joyful about working for a goal - the applause and love of their audience."
Durbin has enjoyed theater since the beginning of Tree County Players. She and her husband, Sean, have participated in TCP productions since the late '70s and early '80s, during TCP's early days when productions were sometimes at the Elks Lodge on Washington Street.
"Another reason I love to do this [is] because we have now turned another group of wonderful children into theater buffs. The theater bug has bitten them now as well," Durbin said.
Durbin and Acra share a mutual respect for each other, couple by a love of theatre.
Acra originally signed on as producer, but was later obliged to step into the director's shoes when the original co-director had to leave the production in its audition stage.
"When I agreed to do this show as producer, I had a little experience doing so. However, when I was asked to fill the roll of co-director I wasn't overwhelmed. When I agree to take on a show, I put everything I have in to it. There are no positions/titles in my mind. I just jump in and do what is needed to make the magic happen," Acra said. "Lori is delightful to work with. One of the reasons I do theater is to learn and grow, and when working with people like Lori I feel that I am learning from one of the best. I'm very fortunate to have the opportunity to shadow her and learn from her experience."
The feeling is mutual.
"I could not have done this show without Natalie," said Durbin. "She has an amazing talent for just making things work, and that is so important, especially when everyone is volunteer."
And the children involved?
"I'm very excited to be in this play," said Delia Felice, who plays Winnie. "This play is a lot different than what most people think of Winnie the Pooh, but that's just made it all the more fun!"
Tickets for adult non-members are $15; $12 for adult members; and $5 for children.
As of press time, tickets for Friday and Sunday were almost gone, but singles may still be available by calling 812-222-4766.
Winnie the Pooh Cast:
Christopher Robin - Drake Ertel
Winnie the Pooh – Delia Filice
Piglet – Carley Goss
Owl – Lauren Richards
Eeyore – Malana Kramer
Kanga – Toccoa Filice
Roo – Jessica Gauck
Rabbit – Hayley Smith
Narrator – Eric Williamson
Animal 1 – A rabbit - Anastasia Ridzon, and then Scarlett Schoettmer as of 2/28. (Anastasia had to have surgery on her knee.)
Animal 2 - A skunk – Ethan Miller
Animal 3 – A rabbit - Jakob Sullivan
Animal 4 – A rabbit - Belle Schoettmer
Squirrel 1 – Lila Blessing
Squirrel 2 - Ameliah Colin
Squirrel 3 – Cora Gauck
Squirrel 4 - Dolliah Dean
