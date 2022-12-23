Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Strong and gusty winds resulting in blowing and drifting snow. Light snow at times. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35 will be common tonight. Wind gusts will peak up to 45 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&