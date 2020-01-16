GREENSBURG — The North Decatur Sunshine Society recently hosted a winter formal dance, and almost 150 students danced the night away as a benefit for Riley Children’s Hospital.
The dance, held in the school cafeteria, which was decorated with lights and snowflakes, was a success.
“It worked out well for us because the weather was awful and it was a great time to have an event,” said Sunshine Society sponsor and Guidance Counselor Barb Lecher.
The Sunshine Society was a large group and extremely active in the ‘80s and ‘90s, but because of teacher retirements and loss of interest participation dwindled until about seven or eight years aao, according to Lecher.
“We were looking for a way to start doing things, so we decided to revive Sunshine Society and the girls really enjoy it,” said Lecher.
The seed for the Sunshine Society was planted by Marguerite Dice, a senior in the Crawfordsville High School Class of 1901. She felt the young ladies of her school needed an organization through which they could contribute philanthropically to their school and community. A group of high school girls had already done work with some of the poor children of the city, and Dice was inspired to widen their activities. As a result, the first Sunshine Society of Indiana was organized.
The colors yellow and white symbolize sunshine and purity. The membership fee consisted of some act that would carry sunshine where it was needed. The object of the society was to “scatter seeds of kindness among the old, the sick, the needy, and to weave a golden thread of kindness through the everyday lives of all.”
The group’s first pin was a small canary, a replica of the Crawfordsville principal’s pet canary, Sunny.
The Society attracted the attention of the townspeople and they gave it loyal support, both moral and financial. News of its success was spread over the state and its work was recognized as being an excellent character builder. Since then, almost a dozen Sunshine Societies have been founded in Indiana.
“We have close to 40 girls in our Sunshine Society here at North,” said Lecher.
An important part of the Sunshine Society’s yearly curriculum is for each girl to pick a special adult on the staff, someone they admire or who has been of special importance to their life. Monthly, the girls bring them tokens of affection and admiration – a card or a chocolate bar, for example – something small to thank them for being good influences. A grandmother, a special teacher or adult mentor is rewarded by each Sunshine Society member anonymously until each girl reveals her special “someone” at the Spring Tea.
“Every year we help the ARC with their Variety Show, except for this year because of a scheduling conflict. We just do it to make them feel good about themselves. We ring bells for Salvation Army during the holidays. They’re like North Decatur ambassadors,” said Lecher.
