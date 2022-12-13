RUSHVILLE - In the northern hemisphere, the winter solstice occurs when the Earth’s axis is tilted farthest from the sun. What that means for us in the United States is that we will experience the shortest day and longest night of the year.
imagine:nation, the arts & cultural council of Rush County, invites you to slow down and enjoy a peaceful and reflective evening of community during this busy season.
Celebrate the return of light with the 2nd annual Winter Solstice Candlelit Labyrinth Walk at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Carol Jenkins Davis Park, 409 N. Fort Wayne Road, Rushville.
Resident labyrinth facilitator Carole Yeend will explain the significance of labyrinths and explore ways to mark the solstice followed by a walk along the labyrinth’s path. Luminaries will encircle the perimeter and candles will be provided. Attendees should dress warmly. All are welcome.
The winter solstice is the perfect time to release old ways and set new intentions. Paper and pens will be provided for those who wish to write down from what they want to let go.
Those on hand will celebrate the welcomed return of light but also the beauty found in darkness when journeying within ourselves to find reflection, rest and rejuvenation.
-Information provided
