RUSHVILLE - In the northern hemisphere, the winter solstice occurs when the Earth’s axis is tilted farthest from the sun. What that means for us in the United States is that we will experience the shortest day and longest night of the year.
imagine:nation, the arts & cultural council of Rush County, invites you to celebrate the return of light with a candlelit labyrinth walk at 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, at Carol Jenkins Davis Park, 409 N, Fort Wayne Road, Rushville.
A short program will explain the significance of labyrinths and explore ways to mark the solstice, followed by a walk along the labyrinth’s path. Luminaries will encircle the perimeter and candles will be provided. All are welcome!
The winter solstice is the perfect time to release old ways and set new intentions. We'll celebrate the welcomed return of light but also the beauty found in darkness when journeying within ourselves to find reflection, rest and rejuvenation. We hope you’ll join us.
