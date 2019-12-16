GREENSBURG – The first major snowfall of the year arrived in Decatur County Sunday night.
The Greensburg area received approximately four inches of snow throughout the night, with more expected to arrive through Tuesday morning.
According to weather reports, about half of Decatur County was expected to receive three to six inches of snow Monday night while the other half was expected to receive one to three inches of a wintery mix.
Decatur County Highway Superintendent Mark Mohr said all went according to plan when it came to clearing the roadways. Mohr said they had approximately 12 trucks out on the roads, and they did not have to use any salt.
“It was the perfect snowfall,” Mohr said. “The temperature helped melt the snow from the bottom up, and we didn’t really have to use any salt since it was already melting.”
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, in Aurora, 26 plow trucks were sent out, 27 in Bloomington, 30 in Columbus, 33 in Falls City and 35 in Madison.
INDOT also issued the following tips for drivers to stay safe:
• Reduce speed: Allow extra time to reach your destination, be patient as snowplows travel below posted speed limits.
• Safe distance: Do not tailgate and give snowplows plenty of room to work, allow plenty of time to slow down.
• Pay attention: Drive distraction-free, focus on safe driving, be aware of surroundings and changing road conditions
• Know before you go: Check road and traffic conditions at http://indot.carsprogram.org or the INDOT mobile app. County travel advisories can be found on the Department of Homeland Security Website at http://in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory.
Mohr expanded on that, especially for those who find themselves driving near plow trucks.
“Just give us room and maintain a safe distance,” Mohr said.
When it comes to the expected snowfall Monday night, Mohr said they may have to handle the conditions differently compared to Sunday’s accumulation.
“Temperatures will be down a little lower this time around,” Mohr said. “Every snowfall is different. Tuesday morning we’ll come out a couple hours early and get started.”
Decatur County residents can receive updates and alerts from the emergency management agency such as weather updates, road closures, and reports of accidents or other hazards through the Nixle program by texting decaturco to 888777.
Local residents can also visit GetPrepared.in.gov to learn more about how they can stay safe in various scenarios.
