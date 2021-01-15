INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Philanthropy Alliance announces the first cohort of the John M. Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute. Set to convene virtually Jan. 21, 2021, Mutz Institute aims to skill-up professionals serving in board and executive roles at foundations, corporations and social impact organizations across Indiana.
Rush County Community Foundation Executive Director Alisa Winters was one of those selected. She will be joined by 23 others from a total of 13 different counties around the state of Indiana.
“I am honored to be among the candidates selected for the inaugural class of the John M. Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute. The field of philanthropy continues to evolve and this opportunity is the perfect ‘next step’ to grow in my role at the RCCF. I am eager to learn from and network with the experts from across the state who will be presenting and participating in this program. Ultimately, this experience will support my work at RCCF and for Rush County,” Winters said.
“We are living through one of the most taxing times in our history, and Indiana must have a new wave of sharp minds prepared to make substantial impact—ranging from education to economic development,” Claudia Cummings, president and CEO of Indiana Philanthropy Alliance, said. “This program allows us to honor IPA founder, John Mutz, while developing a talent pipeline of diverse philanthropic leaders.”
Classes meet once a month until October 2021.
The following have been chosen for acceptance into the class of 2021 Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute:
- Josh Abel, Director of Grants Administration & Legal Counsel, Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, from Marion County
- Courtney Arango, External Communications Manager, IPL, from Hendricks County
- Amy Casavant; Foundation President and Sustainability, Vice President; Old National Bank; from Vanderburgh County
- Nicole Chase, Corporate Responsibility Consultant, Eli Lilly Co., from Marion County
- Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer, Professor & Interim Associate Director, Purdue University Northwest, from Porter County
- Nathan Hand, Chief Advancement Officer, The Oaks Academy, from Boone County
- George Hanlin, Director of Grants, Indiana Humanities, from Marion County
- Tiffannie Hedin, Corporate Communications Analyst, Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Indiana, from Vanderburgh County
- Brienne Hooker, Executive Director, Jasper Newton Foundation, from Jasper County
- Madolyn Howe, Community Affairs Director, One America, from Hamilton County
- Nick Isom, Corporate Giving Manager, Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana, from Marion County
- Jannett Keesling, Chief Executive Officer, Keys2Work, from Marion County
- Monica Koechlein; Executive Director (RSO), President (SKFF); Richmond Symphony Orchestra; from Wayne County
- Dr. Josh Kornberg, Executive Director, Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, from Clark County
- Richard McCoy, Executive Director, Landmark Columbus Foundation, from Marion County
- Brian McGrath, Vice President of External Relations, EdChoice, from Hamilton County
- Kristin Munn, Director of Development, Heritage Fund - The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County, from Bartholomew County
- Chandra Orr, Executive Assistant, 16 Tech Community Corporation, from Marion County
- Ashley Parker, Senior Property Manager, Buckingham Companies, from Marion County
- Dr. Joni Schmalzried, Chief Program Officer, AWS Foundation, from Huntington County
- Danielle Stiles-Polk, Executive Director of Development, Ivy Tech Community College, from Hamilton County
- Cassandra Tice, Grants Officer, IU Health Foundation, from Marion County
- Brandon Wells, Executive Director, Putnam County Community Foundation, from Owen County
- Alisa Winters, Executive Director, Rush County Community Foundation, from Rush County
The Mutz Institute is named for former Indiana Lieutenant Governor, past Lilly Endowment Inc. president, corporate CEO and Indiana visionary John M. Mutz.
“For emerging and aspiring leaders in philanthropy, as I was more than a decade ago, the wisdom, practical advice, and example that John offered gave me the skills I needed to succeed,” said Jamie Merisotis, CEO of Lumina Foundation and program supporter.
About John M. Mutz
Born in Indianapolis, John M. Mutz is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he earned both a bachelor's degree and master's degree in advertising and business management. He had a long career in business, including managing a chain of restaurants and serving as president of PSI Energy (now Duke Energy). Elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 1967 and to the state Senate in 1970, Mutz was instrumental in introducing the set of legislative reforms that came to be known as Unigov, the creation of IUPUI and the White River Park Commission, among others. From 1980-1988, he served as the 45th Lieutenant Governor under Governor Robert D. Orr. Mutz later served as president of Lilly Endowment Inc. and as chairman of the Lumina Foundation board of directors.
About Indiana Philanthropy Alliance
Indiana Philanthropy Alliance (IPA) is a powerful network of foundations, corporations and other social investors working together to lead change, improve lives and lift communities through effective philanthropy. Members hold $21 billion in assets, make over $850 million per year in grants and are located in all 92 Indiana counties. In 2020, IPA celebrated thirty years as a nonprofit membership association.
