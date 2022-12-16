GREENSBURG – The Wired Knights robotics team from St. Mary’s Middle School placed second in the state at the recent Indiana State Robotics Competition.
At the Nov. 12 robotics regionals at Center Grove Middle School competing against 25 other teams from central Indiana, the Knights finished in first place in both the robot games and robot design categories.
Those wins propelled the team to the Indiana “FIRST” LEGO League State Championship State Finals on Dec. 10, where the team placed second out of a field of 49, finishing with especially high marks in the robot performance trials and in the main event.
For the finals, each team was required to prepare a presentation to present to professional judges and then all teams competed in head-to-head robot challenges.
“When we heard we were second in the state, we celebrated,” Team Captain Sy Nobbe said. “We really didn’t expect to be second – we knew we were going to score high, but wow!”
Nobbe said building their winning robot took about four months to build, with weekly meetings at the school. Before the state competition, meetings were added for extra practice.
Even though he’s only in eighth grade, Nobbe said that learning about robots has already convinced him he wants to be an engineer after college, may it be either mechanical or electrical.
“I’m even thinking about programming,” Nobbe said.
Team members for the competition were Luke Schwering, Zachary Roell, Jacob Roell, and Sy Nobbe, with coaches Matt Roell and Rick Kramer.
FIRST, is an acronym for “Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology” and was founded in 1989 by inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen. The competition includes three presentations, core values, robot design, and a stem research project.
