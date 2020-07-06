The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting and welcomed a new member at the Dana Witkemper State Farm Insurance Agency. The Witkemper Agency is located at 905 Keegan’s Way, Suite 9, Greensburg.
While her agency is new, Dana has been in the insurance industry for 17 years, serving formerly with Susie Ricke State Farm. Following Ricke’s retirement, Dana acquired approval from State Farm Insurance to open her own business.
The agency offers all types of insurance from auto, home, business, life and renter insurance.
As a result of acquiring her own business, Dana has been through additional training from State Farm Insurance corporate headquarters.
She brings an experienced staff with her to the business. Amy Davis, Torrie Jones and Laura Reiger joined the Witkemper Agency following Rcike’s retirement.
Dana is excited to be a part of the business community in Decatur County and looks forward to providing the best insurance possible through her agency.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with after hours available.
She may be reached at 812-662-8855. You may also find her on the world wide web at: http://danawitkemper.com or find her business on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
