FRANKLIN COUNTY — A fan favorite event is making its magical return to the Franklin County Public Library District.
On July 30, Brookville Library will transform into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Now in its fourth year, FCPLD’s Harry Potter event promises activities for the most extreme potterheads to novice wizards.
FCPLD Teen Librarian Heather Ronnebaum is the driving force behind the Harry Potter event.
In her first year with the library district, Ronnebaum came up with a way to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday (July 31) and end the Summer Reading Program with a bang. The community response has turned it into an annual event.
“It drew out people from every walk of life,” said Ronnebaum. “It took on a life of its own.”
The event switches back and forth between taking place at Laurel and Brookville libraries. This year it will be held at Brookville Library.
“The library becomes Hogwarts,” Ronnebaum said.
Most of the rooms in Brookville Library will hold different Harry Potter related activities.
This year, participants will receive wands from Ollivander’s, Hogwart’s acceptance letters and be sorted into houses in the Great Hall.
There will be multiple Harry Potter related crafts throughout the building. Honeydukes (a candy shop) will be set up in the teen area, and the trolley from the Hogwarts Express will be making its rounds. There will also be a potions room where science experiments will be conducted.
Ronnebaum said they try to include a new activity every year, and this year everyone will be able to select their own dragon eggs while supplies last.
The Tricky Max Magic Show will also be joining featured at noon to put on an ocean themed magic show.
Harry Potter begins at 10 a.m., and activities will be going on until 1 p.m.
If one day of Harry Potter isn’t enough, Laurel Library will have a mini Harry Potter program from 3 to 5 p.m. July 28. There will be a muggle scavenger hunt and other games and prizes all related to Harry Potter.
This program is free to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Information provided
