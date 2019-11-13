GREENSBURG – A local woman has been arrested on preliminary charges alleging she stole from a Decatur County church.
According to a social media post by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, as the result of an extensive investigation by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Tracy McCormick, St. Paul, was arrested last week for theft, a level 6 felony.
The post states the DCSO investigation found McCormick, between 2015 and 2018, stole more than $2,500 from Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, specifically youth program funds.
The Daily News previously reported McCormick had been arrested at 6:47 p.m. Nov. 8 on an unspecified warrant.
The DCSO also shared a reminder that all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
