RIPLEY COUNTY - A Patriot woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident earlier this week.
Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Ripley County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries on Rosfeld Road east of Saint Mary’s Road.
When officers arrived, they found the driver, Dustin E. Race, 38, Osgood, and his passenger, Felisha Y. Ward, 24, Patriot, were trapped inside the Tiburon with serious injuries.
Race and Ward had to be extricated from the vehicle by Sunman Fire and Rescue.
Both Race and Ward were flown to UC Health by UC Air care and Ohio Lifeline, where Ward died on Wednesday, July 22, from injuries she sustained in the accident.
The preliminary investigation showed the Tiburon was westbound on Rosfeld Road and went off the north side of the roadway and traveling approximately 300 feet before striking a bridge abutment head-on.
A witness told officers she was inside her residence when she heard the Tiburon, traveling at a high rate of speed, go past her residence and then heard the crash.
David Huber, who was traveling east on Rosfeld Road, observed the Tiburon coming at him at a high rate of speed. Huber drove his vehicle off the roadway over an embankment to avoid a possible head-on collision.
Officers believe alcohol and speed contributed in the accident. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
Officers were assisted at the scene by Ripley County Medic 10, Sunman Fire and Rescue, Sunman Rescue 20 A&B.
- Information provided by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office
