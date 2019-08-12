Woman killed in local crash

DECATUR COUNTY – At approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 10), the Indiana State Police responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on Ind. 46 near CR 750 W. in Decatur County.
The initial investigation by Trooper Jacob Tolle, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, indicated that a white 2006 Honda Odyssey minivan driven by Wanda Lutane, 61, Columbus, was westbound on Ind. 46 near CR 750 W. when, for an unknown reason, Lutane's vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of an eastbound gray 2015 Toyota Camry driven by Maria Verona Garcia, 42, West Palm Beach, Florida.
The vehicles collided head on in the eastbound lane of Ind. 46.
As a result of the crash, Garcia's vehicle overturned. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway, entrapping all occupants.
Garcia sustained fatal injuries in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Decatur County Coroner's Office.
Lutane was transported by medical helicopter to St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown.
A passenger in Garcia's vehicle, Koceila Chaouadi, 33, Columbus, was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
All occupants were believed to have been properly restrained at the time of the crash.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Toxicology results are pending. The investigation is ongoing.
Trp. Tolle was assisted by Trp. Matt Holley and Trp. Andrew Garrett, Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, Decatur County Sheriff's Department, Decatur County EMS and Fire Departments, and Decatur County Coroner's Office.
– Information provided by ISP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.